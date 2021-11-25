Study finds a link between inflammatory diseases and a disrupted body clock
By Sara Rigby
Science Focus
7 days ago
The circadian rhythm, or body clock, controls a huge variety of bodily processes. Our 24-hour sleep-wake cycle has an effect on everything from alertness throughout the day to our digestive system and even how susceptible our skin is to sunburn. New research has revealed that it could even play a role...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new Cleveland Clinic study shows bariatric surgery can be an effective treatment for advanced fatty liver disease. “The results were remarkable. For the progression of liver disease, to the progression of liver cancer, cirrhosis, liver transplantation or liver-related death, there was an 88% reduction in the patients that got bariatric […]
WEST LAFAYETTE — Scientists recently gained insights into how vitamin D functions to reduce inflammation caused by immune cells that might be relevant to the responses during severe COVID-19. In a study jointly published by Purdue University and the National Institutes of Health, scientists do just that. Majid Kazemian, assistant...
Another patient has seemingly recovered fully from a diagnosis of HIV. The woman in Argentina may have become the first person whose immune system, itself, cured her of the virus. And, though it has been heralded as a miracle, it presents hope to scientists—and patients—that one day we may be able to put the HIV scourge behind us.
During a critical face mask shortage at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, home sewers responded by pulling out fabric stashes, threading their machines and getting to work. Recently published research shows their efforts to protect health care workers and loved ones stemmed not only from altruism, but also a desire for some sort of control during an unprecedented time of uncertainty.
In a new study from Lund University, researchers found that later bedtime routines and poor quality of sleep are associated with higher blood glucose levels and poorer control of blood sugar following meals. They examined whether night-to-night fluctuations in sleep duration, efficiency, or timing affect after-meal blood sugar to breakfast...
The intestine is essential for maintaining our energy balance and is a master at reacting quickly to changes in nutrition and nutrient balance. It manages to do this with the help of intestinal cells that among other things are specialized in the absorption of food components or the secretion of hormones. In adult humans, the intestinal cells regenerate every five to seven days. The ability to constantly renew and develop all types of intestinal cells from intestinal stem cells is crucial for the natural adaptability of the digestive system. However, a long-term diet high in sugar and fat disrupts this adaptation and can contribute to the development of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and gastrointestinal cancer.
A possible link between psychological stress and Crohn's disease flare-ups has been identified by a McMaster University-led study. Researchers using mouse models found that stress hormones suppressed the innate immune system that normally protects the gut from invasive Enterobacteriaceae, a group of bacteria including E. coli which has been linked to Crohn's disease.
A protein that protects cells from DNA damage, p53, is activated during gene editing using the CRISPR technique. Consequently, cells with mutated p53 have a survival advantage, which can cause cancer. Researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found new links between CRISPR, p53 and other cancer genes that could prevent the accumulation of mutated cells without compromising the gene scissors' effectiveness. The study, published in Cancer Research, can contribute to tomorrow's precision medicine.
I used to offer extended commentary on new research in a weekly series called “Monday Musings.” I’d cover and summarize a study or two or three, give some commentary, and open it up for questions from the readers. It was a fun and informative way to spend a Monday. Well, with more and more research being published than ever before, and more and more people being interested in health than ever before, I figured I’d resurrect the practice and begin analyzing new research in brief, digestible chunks.
A new study shows a preliminary association between vaping and higher odds of an eating disorder diagnosis and increased risk for having an eating disorder. The study, published in the scientific journal Eating Behaviors, focused on a sample of nearly 52,000 college students and their habits that was pulled from an annual Healthy Minds Study survey, according to Kyle Ganson, one author of the study and an associate professor at the University of Toronto.
I recently wrote about how my migraines and attending vertigo and general dizziness I get seem to be strongly correlated to problems with my cervical spine/neck. But that's not all. I also have something called TMJ (temporomandibular joint) disorder. What is TMJ disorder?. As its name suggests, TMJ disorder is...
In addition to the runner’s high, researchers found that moderate-intensity paced exercise produced numerous benefits that aid sleep, mood and concentration ability. Many athletes and running enthusiasts insist that once you start running, really running, you can’t stop — you get hooked! The same can be said for many other forms of physical exercise.
Immune cells are integral to tamping down inflammatory responses, and one such cell central to autoimmune diseases is the dendritic cell. Now, researchers in Japan have found a molecule important to the activity of the receptor that regulates dendritic cells and is likely involved in the development of arthritis and other autoimmune diseases.
A study examining eye disease in a common bird species shows how pathology and behavior interact in complex ways that determine how widely a pathogen can spread. The study, published recently in the academic journal Biology Letters, examined pairs of house finches to see how readily mycoplasmal conjunctivitis passes from one bird to another based on lesion severity and feeding behavior. By tracking the severity of disease in infected birds, the researchers noted trends that made transmission more or less likely, said Rachel Ruden, an affiliate assistant professor of veterinary diagnostic and production animal medicine at Iowa State University and a co-author of the study.
Findings from a cross-sectional study revealed a potential link between liver health and inflammatory diet properties. Results of a nationally representative cross-sectional study showed no link between transient elastography parameters and an anti-inflammatory diet profile. However, the findings, published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, did reveal an association between higher proinflammatory properties of diet and poorer hepatic health based on surrogate markers of liver disease.
New research at the University of Chicago has found differences in immune pathway activation to influenza infection between individuals of European and African genetic ancestry. Many of the genes that were associated with these differences in the immune response to the flu are also enriched among genes that correlate with COVID-19 disease severity. The study was published on November 26 in Science.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gum disease is yet another health risk factor brought on by obesity. Dr. Diego Camacho with Fort Lauderdale Periodontics and Implant Dentistry said obesity leads to chronic inflammation. A recent study in mice revealed how that can inflate bone-destroying cells. “So the researchers were seeing that...
Neurodegenerative illnesses like Parkinson's sickness include the passing of thousands of neurons in the cerebrum. Nerve development factors delivered by the body, like GDNF, advance the endurance of the neurons; nonetheless, clinical tests with GDNF have not yielded any unmistakable upgrades. Researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Neurobiology in Martinsried and their associates have now prevailed with regards to showing that GDNF and its receptor Ret likewise advance the endurance of mitochondria, the power plants of the cell. By initiating the Ret receptor, the researchers had the option to forestall in flies and human cell societies the degeneration of mitochondria, which is brought about by a quality deformity identified with Parkinson's infection. This significant new connection could prompt the improvement of more refined GDNF treatments later on.
Lifestyle factors like diet, exercise, and sleep are well-known pillars of our overall health. And over time, we're learning more and more about how these things work in tandem. When it comes to maintaining healthy blood sugar, for instance, new research published in Diabetologia indicates that the quality of your sleep can play a significant role. Here's what the study found.
Summary: White matter hyperintensities were more common in athletes who played more contact sports or had more head injuries and concussions during their sporting careers. Certain markers of injury to the brain’s white matter, called white matter hyperintensities, can be seen on brain scans. A new study finds that brain scans taken during the lifetimes of athletes in contact sports, compared to changes in their brains at autopsy, showed that white matter hyperintensities were associated with neuropathological changes.
Comments / 0