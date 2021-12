Lovelyz’s Jiae has signed an exclusive contract with YG KPLUS!. On November 18, YG KPLUS announced the news, saying, “We will do our best to promote Jiae’s new strengths and charms, and we will provide unsparing support so that she can unleash her flair and talent to carry out more diverse and active activities in the future. Please show lots of support and love for Jiae, who is set to make a fresh start.” Not only will Jiae promote as a singer, but she will also participate in acting as well.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO