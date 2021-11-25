ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

When Is 'Fortnite' Chapter 2 'The End' Event and When Will Chapter 3 Start

By Harrison Abbott
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epic Games has announced that "Fortnite" Chapter 2 will be drawing to a close with a new live event, known as "The End". Here is everything we...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
gameranx.com

Fortnite Dataminers Suggest Chapter 3 Is Coming Next

Fortnite fans are eagerly awaiting to see what is coming next to the game. First, there are new seasons and eventually new chapters. We’re only on the second chapter now, but the latest datamines that have come out suggest that we’re moving on to the next chapter. Of course, we’re still waiting on the game to finally make the jump to whatever is next, but you can check out the image surfaced online so far.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Should Tilted Towers return to Fortnite in Chapter 3?

Fortnite is a popular game for many reasons but from time to time, certain aspects of the game will capture the hearts of the community in a very special way. One such recipient of this love and affection was the Tilted Towers POI. Were going to take a brief looks...
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 will end next month with a surprise Season 8 finale

In a rather surprising move, Fortnite’s second chapter of seasons is set to end at the end of the current season, Season 8, instead of Season X like Chapter 1 did. Confirmation of the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale was found by a number of reliable Fortnite leakers such as Fortnite Intel and YLSDev, who managed to get their hands on a Chapter 2 finale loading screen, and InTheShade who uncovered the end-of-season event playlist.
VIDEO GAMES
futuregamereleases.com

Fortnite’s Next Chapter is Just Around the Corner

With the ending of Chapter 2, Season 8, every clue points out to a brand new Chapter 3 in Fortnite. There will be an in-game event as always, and it’s supposed to be something big. Similar to the transition between the previous chapters, Chapter 3 might introduce us to a brand new terrain or even take us on a nostalgic journey and bring the old and original Fortnite world back.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Fortnite Chapter 2#Usher#Brute#Cubed#Xp
dbltap.com

What is the Countdown in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

The end is nigh. A countdown timer has appeared in Fortnite - but what does it mean?. Fornite Chapter 2 Season 8 has seen Cubes descend on the island in the wake of the Mothership explosion at the end of Season 7. These Cubes have since converged into a pyramid at the center of the map, and atop it all the Cube Queen has been waiting.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When is the End of Verdansk Event in Warzone?

The end of Verdansk marks the end of an era for Call of Duty: Warzone. But when does the event kick off?. Warzone Pacific and its new map, Caldera, are fast approaching. With it marks the end of long-serving map, Verdansk. The arrival of Warzone Pacific on Dec. 8 means that fans have been treated to some limited events in the run up to its launch. Alongside limited-timed mode "Operation - Flashback," where players can relieve some of Verdansk's classic moments, the game has begun counting down to the end of Verdansk.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: Chapter 3 Trailer Leaks Early On TikTok

The official Fortnite TikTok account has accidentally shared a first glimpse at the upcoming Chapter 3 early on their TikTok account. The video, which was posted as an ad and found by @cooper17571967, doesn’t show a great deal of the new chapter, but it does seem to corroborate what’s been teased before by content creators, including a new map.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
IGN

Fortnite Chapter 2's Ending Seems to Have Leaked Because of a TikTok Advert

A huge leak for Fortnite Chapter 2's ending appears to have surfaced online, coming via a TikTok advert that has been making the rounds on social media. The end is nigh for Fortnite's current storyline and second chapter. Chapter 2 is set to draw to a close this Saturday (December 4) during an in-game live event called 'The End', which should set up the Battle Royale for its next big adventure. However, footage detailed in an advert on TikTok has seemingly shown off a pretty key element of the finale.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IndieWire

9 Best Board Games and Trivia Games to Buy this Holiday Season

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The holidays are here! If you’re looking for board games to add to your collection, or shopping around for gift ideas and stocking stuffers, you’ve come to the right place. We put together a list of nine of the best board games and trivia games to buy this holiday season. Find our roundup of festive games below, and for more game-night recommendations check out...
HOBBIES
dexerto.com

Fortnite Chapter 3 leaked with new loading screen

Fortnite Chapter 3 could be arriving sooner than fans expected, with a familiar in-game playlist to usher in ‘The End of Chapter 2’ event alongside it. Fortnite Chapter 2 has been around since October 2019, but it may be time for fans to prepare to say goodbye. While there is...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fortnite Chapter 2 Is Coming to an "End" in December

Fortnite Chapter 2 is coming to an end as players prepare for one final faceoff against The Cube Queen. Once again, Fortnite is prepping a one-time-only in-game event called “The End” which will bring the current chapter to a close. Epic Games has announced “The End” a finale event for...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 2 Will End With Two Fewer Seasons Than Chapter 1, Here's Why

Fortnite Chapter 2 is ending. Epic has finally revealed that poorly-kept secret after about six weeks of rumors that grew and grew to the point where much of the fandom accepted it as fact long before the developer was ready to announce it. That means Fortnite Season 8 will be the final season of Chapter 2, and likely the final season on the island of Apollo before the assumed Chapter 3 ushers in a whole new world.
VIDEO GAMES
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
647K+
Followers
71K+
Post
684M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy