Amazon May Be Making A Mass Effect TV Series

By Conner Flynn
 7 days ago
The original Mass Effect trilogy from BioWare has one of the best storylines in video games, as far as many gamers are concerned. Many loved the story and the characters from the game, but fans often wonder how it would translate into an actual movie or TV show. The good news...

When is the Mass Effect TV show release date?

Mass Effect TV show could be coming soon to Amazon Prime. Details are slim, but the Mass Effect TV show would likely adapt the story of Commander Shepard and the crew of the SSV Normandy. Fans are unsurprisingly clamoring to see their favorite characters adapted for the small screen – but when would the Mass Effect TV show release date be?
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Mass Effect TV Show Reportedly Nearing Deal

It has been reported that Amazon Studios is nearing a deal to develop a Mass Effect TV show adaptation, based on the popular BioWare Sci-Fi RPG. With reports indicating that the deal is "nearing" a close, this means that nothing is official yet between EA and Amazon. Mass Effect TV...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’ Makes Strong Debut As Amazon Prime Video Doubles Down On Genre With ‘Mass Effect’ Adaptation & Prepares To Usher In ‘LOTR’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video’s series adaptation of Robert Jordan’s best-selling The Wheel Of Time fantasy novels has come out of the gate strong. “We can firmly say that Wheel of Time was the most watched series premiere of the year and one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Prime Video,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline about the debut, acknowledging that the company — like most streamers  — “try to figure out how transparent we are going to be in the future” with ratings. Prime Video is among the SVOD platforms that do not disclose viewership data...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Mass Effect TV series could alienate fans, says former BioWare lead

A former BioWare developer has voiced concerns over the reported Mass Effect TV adaptation. Earlier today, former BioWare lead writer David Gaider penned the tweet thread below, spelling out some of his thoughts surrounding the reported Mass Effect TV series. Gaider's lengthy thread addresses concerns over the protagonist of the adaptation becoming a character with a pre-established personality, rather than the blank slate they were intended to be.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Dauntless launches on PlayStation 5 this week : December 2, 2021

Josh Hood Associate Producer at Phoenix Labs as taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce the upcoming launch of Dauntless on the PlayStation 5 this week. Confirming that the game will be available to play for free from December 2, 2021 onwards. The new native version of the game, launches alongside the “Call to Arms” content update bringing with it “significant graphical upgrades, much faster load times” together with DualSense controller and 3D Audio support, and more. Check out the PlayStation launched trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Dauntless the free-to-play co-op action RPG Already available to play on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Bethesda reveals more details about new Starfield RPG game described as “Skyrim in space”

Bethesda has this week released more details about Starfield the highly anticipated action role-playing game currently being developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks for release in November 2022. Starfield will be available on the PC and Xbox platforms and is set in an area that extends outward from the Solar System for approximately 50 light years called The Settled Systems. This week Bethesda has released a new featurette revealing more details about what is going into creating the game and what you can expect from the storylines, characters and settings of the new space RPG. Starfield has been described by director Todd Howard as “Skyrim in space”.
VIDEO GAMES
