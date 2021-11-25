Amazon May Be Making A Mass Effect TV Series

Josh Hood Associate Producer at Phoenix Labs as taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce the upcoming launch of Dauntless on the PlayStation 5 this week. Confirming that the game will be available to play for free from December 2, 2021 onwards. The new native version of the game, launches alongside the “Call to Arms” content update bringing with it “significant graphical upgrades, much faster load times” together with DualSense controller and 3D Audio support, and more. Check out the PlayStation launched trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from Dauntless the free-to-play co-op action RPG Already available to play on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
