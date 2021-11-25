ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interpol elects UAE official as president despite rights groups’ concerns

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – Global police agency Interpol elected Emirati Inspector General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi as its president on Thursday, despite accusations from rights groups that he failed to act on allegations of torture of detainees in the United Arab Emirates. Although the presidency is a part-time role and does...

