Public Safety

Funeral to be held for schoolboy, 10, killed in Caerphilly dog attack

Shropshire Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJack Lis was described by his family as the ‘the sweetest of boys’. The funeral of a 10-year-old boy who was killed in a dog attack in South Wales will be held on Thursday. Jack Lis, from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, died after being...

www.shropshirestar.com

Shropshire Star

Car procession and mourners in red at funeral for boy mauled by dog

Jack Lis, from Pentwyn, Penyrheol, died after being mauled by the dog while playing at a friend’s house after school earlier this month. Hundreds of people wearing red and carrying red balloons gathered for the funeral of a boy killed by a dog as his mother paid an emotional tribute to him, saying: “See you later dude.”
Dog survives deer attack

Ridgway couple's 3-year-old lab recovering after goring, surgeries. John Randolph will never forget the sound. Just minutes after letting his dogs out into the yard in Ridgway on the morning of Nov. 23, he heard Moses, the 3-year-old chocolate lab, wailing in pain. “I just knew it had to be something horrible,” he said. “I was scared to death.” Moses had been gored by a buck, leaving him with puncture wounds on both sides of his body and a white, membrane-like…
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
She was staying at her boyfriend's house for the first time when she found parts of another woman's body in the refrigerator.

South Africa. The person responsible for this slit his throat and tried to commit suicide by drinking bleach, but he did not achieve his goal and he was arrested. Flavio Hlabangwane, a resident of the South African city of Soweto, was arrested after his partner found body parts of a woman in his refrigerator, local media reported.
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
International Business Times

Mother Of Woman Whose Body Was Raped In Mortuary By Necrophile Speaks Out

A U.K. mother was arrested after she took a knife and rushed to a London police station to "punish" the necrophile who raped the body of her daughter. David Fuller, 67, pleaded guilty last week to killing Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in separate attacks in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, nearly 35 years ago. He also admitted 44 charges in relation to necrophilia involving women and girls aged between 9 and 100 in morgues in Sussex and Kent.
The Independent

The body went unnoticed for a year. Now a father claims it was justice for his trafficked daughter: What happened to Andrew Sorensen?

The abandoned car had been parked near Dane Massie’s home in Northeast Spokane, Washington, for about four days when he and his friend decided to go check it out, hoping to learn why his dogs kept running over to it.As they approached, the men were met by an overwhelming stench.“It smelled like death,” Mr Massie told local news station KXLY.They traced the odour to a body crammed in the trunk of the Honda Accord.The body was identified as 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen, who police say had been left to rot in the car for nearly a year before Mr Massie’s discovery...
Lawrence Post

"He swung him by his feet against the wall", Man beat girlfriend's 2-year-old son to death while the child's mother was at work; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 30-year-old defendant was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Prosecutors said the man pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son. The child was found with bruises, bite marks and signs of abuse in 2018. The victim’s brothers told authorities that the defendant punched the 2-year-old boy and swung him by his feet against the wall. The night he was killed, the brothers allegedly heard his screams.
Popculture

Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after 'horrific' rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
