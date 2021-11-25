ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danish journalist union advises against travel to Qatar

 7 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Union of Journalists is urging all Danish journalists not to travel to...

TheConversationCanada

The EU is the real villain in the Poland-Belarus migrant crisis

In 2019, when we were doing research on the integration of refugees in Romania, the topic seemed irrelevant for Romanians and other eastern Europeans. During an interview we conducted, one member of Romanian parliament stated: “We don’t see them. We don’t meet them on the street, they don’t exist.” Two years later, and eastern European nations that aren’t in the European Union — Serbia, Bosnia, Belarus and Turkey — are being accused of using migrants as pawns against the EU member states of Romania, Poland, Greece and Croatia. Romania is in the news for becoming an entry hotspot for migrants on...
IMMIGRATION
abc17news.com

2 journalists at Norway state broadcaster arrested in Qatar

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours by security forces in Qatar without explanation. The arrest of the journalists from NRK came while they reported on the upcoming FIFA World Cup, before being allowed to travel back home. They arrived home on Wednesday. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report. The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave with their equipment. The Norwegian Union of Journalists criticized the journalists’ arrest. Qatar accused them of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
KEYT

Qatar detains 2 Norway journalists amid World Cup coverage

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours by security forces in Qatar before being freed. The arrest of the journalists from NRK came while they reported on the upcoming FIFA World Cup. They arrived home on Wednesday. The two were reportedly detained after reporting on the condition of migrant laborers during a live report. The journalists told NRK that they were not allowed to leave Qatar with their equipment or their footage. Qatar accused them of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit.” The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there.
FIFA
The Independent

Qatar 2022: travel advice for World Cup fans

The biggest football tournament on the planet is due to begin on 21 November 2022 in the Gulf state of Qatar.These are the key travel questions and answers for fans hoping to see one or more of the matches.What’s the plan?After the 2018 football tournament was held in the world’s biggest nation, Russia, the host of the World Cup 2022 is tiny Qatar: a thumb of territory barely half the size of Wales protruding from the Arabian peninsula into the Gulf.Unlike previous hosts of the global tournament, Qatar has no footballing tradition. It also has extreme temperatures, which is why...
FIFA
Shropshire Star

Norwegian journalists held in Qatar after filming in labour camp

The two reporters were held for more than 30 hours and had their footage erased. Security forces in Qatar detained two journalists from Norwegian state television for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they had gathered at a migrant labour camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday.
FIFA
The Independent

Norway journalists arrested while reporting in World Cup host Qatar

Two journalists from Norwegian state television were arrested and held for over 30 hours in Qatar while reporting on the World Cup, the network NRK said on Wednesday.Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani, who NRK said had been in the World Cup 2022 host nation as it marked one year to go before football’s biggest tournament, were reportedly detained in their hotel after earlier reporting on the condition of migrant labourers.The arrests threatened to become a diplomatic incident as the Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that “the arrest of NRK’s journalists in Qatar is unacceptable. A free press is...
FIFA
kfgo.com

Germany considers more COVID-19 curbs as U.S. advises against travel there

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s health minister called on Tuesday for further restrictions to contain a “dramatic” surge in coronavirus cases as the country’s infection rate hit a record high and the United States advised against travel there. The seven-day incidence rate – the number of people per 100,000 to be...
TRAVEL
Gazette

Officials offer vaccine reassurance; WHO advises against travel bans

FRANKFURT/BERLIN (Reuters) - The World Health Organization warned countries on Tuesday not to impose blanket travel bans over the new Omicron coronavirus variant as governments and scientists try to determine how much protection current vaccines would offer against the strain. Financial markets fell sharply after the head of drugmaker Moderna...
WORLD
The Independent

Belarus targets journalists, activists with mass raids

Authorities in Belarus raided the homes of dozens of journalists and activists Wednesday, according to a human rights group, in what appeared to be the biggest one-day crackdown on dissent in the past three months. Independent journalists, human rights advocates and activists in at least nine large Belarusian cities had phones and computers seized during the searches and were interrogated, the Viasna human rights center reported. In the capital, Minsk authorities targeted 10 people accused of funding antigovernment protests and spreading information deemed extremist. Some 300 chats on the popular messaging app Telegram have been designated extremist by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

EU proposes longer legal limbo for migrants from Belarus

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed  letting member states bordering Belarus, and facing migrant flows allegedly orchestrated by Minsk, to keep arrivals' asylum claims in legal limbo for longer. The proposal needs approval from the EU's member states to go ahead. 
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada on Thursday slapped simultaneous sanctions on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus with the EU taking aim at those accused of taking part in a “hybrid attack” on the bloc using migrants.The four have targeted Belarus since President Alexander Lukashenko won yet another term in office last year after elections that the West and other observers say were fraudulent, and over the security crackdown on peaceful protestors that followed.The U.S. State Department said the U.S. Treasury has “identified three aircraft as blocked property and designated 32 individuals and...
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

Migrants freezing to death on EU frontier

Migrants are "dying in the snow" along the Belarus-Poland border, caught in freezing temperatures between hostile border guards from both countries and cut off from lifesaving aid, Stefan Lehmeier of the International Rescue Committee told Axios. Context: Lehmeier spoke by phone with Axios Monday, immediately after helping to administer first...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

World squash event in Malaysia axed after Israelis barred

A major squash tournament in Malaysia has been cancelled, the sport's governing body said, after the Muslim-majority country sparked anger by refusing to grant visas for Israeli players. It is the latest instance of the Southeast Asian nation, which has no diplomatic relations with Israel, barring the country's athletes. The World Team Championship for men had been due to take place in Kuala Lumpur on December 7-12 with 26 squads participating. But the World Squash Federation (WSF) and Malaysia's squash body said that it had been axed because of the "possibility that some nations would be unable to compete due to the lack of confirmation over the issuing of visas".
SPORTS
UPI News

U.S. State Department advises against travel to eight African countries

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Saturday issued its highest-level alert urging travelers to avoid South Africa and seven nearby countries out of concerns over the new Omicron variant of COVID-19. The alerts come a day after the World Health Organization identified Omicron as a "variant of concern" because its mutations could make it more transmissible. While scientists have said they're reviewing data to understand dangers posed by the variant, the U.S. and the European Union have moved ahead with travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries where it was identified.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

EU draft pulled after Vatican complains Christmas 'canceled'

The European Commission on Tuesday retracted internal communication guidelines that had proposed substituting the “Christmas period” with “holiday period” after an outcry by conservatives and the Vatican which termed the document an attempt to “cancel” Europe’s Christian roots.The European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, said the draft document had been intended to highlight European diversity and showcase the “inclusive nature of the European Commission.” But in a statement, she said it didn’t meet Commission standards and failed to achieve its stated purpose.“The guidelines clearly need more work,” she said, adding that a revised document would take into account...
RELIGION
AFP

EU members agree more sanctions against Belarus targets

EU diplomats agreed Wednesday to add 28 individuals and bodies to its Belarus sanctions list in response to the alleged channelling of migrants to the bloc's borders. Brussels accuses strongman Alexander Lukashenko's regime of mounting a "hybrid attack" against EU soil by luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Member states had already decided to slap sanctions on several Belarus targets, and on Wednesday senior envoys approved a list drawn up by the European Commission, diplomats said. According to one of the officials, the new targets include 17 officials and 11 companies or official bodies. EU ministers are expected to formally ratify the decision on Thursday.
POLITICS
AFP

Pope on Cyprus visit urges European unity amid migrant influx

Pope Francis on Thursday urged unity as Europe faces an influx of refugees and migrants, speaking on the divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus, a major destination for people fleeing war and poverty. "We need to welcome and integrate one another and to walk together as brothers and sisters, all of us," said the pontiff, 84, at the start of a five-day trip that takes him to Greece from Saturday. The pope was set to underscore his message by taking 50 migrants now in Cyprus to Italy, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said, although the Vatican has yet to confirm the initiative. Francis -- on his 35th international trip since becoming pope in 2013 -- is the second Catholic pontiff to visit Cyprus after Benedict XVI went in 2010.
EUROPE

