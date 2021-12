The prime minister says his Integrated Rail Plan constitutes “the biggest transport investment programme in a century” and that it will deliver “meaningful transport connections for more passengers across the country, more quickly”.But a senior railway industry figure has described the scrapping of the eastern leg of High Speed 2 (HS2) as “utterly catastrophic for the East Midlands and Yorkshire“.Nigel Harris, managing editor of Rail magazine, told The Independent: “It’s dishonest, it won’t do what is claimed and will congest Yorkshire’s main lines even further to create even greater paralysis.”He called the decision: “An act of political spinelessness of such...

TRAFFIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO