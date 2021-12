Existing as a brand and/or retail shop in the streetwear and sneaker space is no easy task because the landscape is so competitive, so when you’re able to stick around for 20 or more years, this is certainly a milestone to acknowledge. For 20 years, Grand Rapids-based shop Premier has been serving its local skate community with the latest and greatest products and striking collaborations, and to celebrate this achievement, it’s linking with Vans for a Skate Grosso Mid and Skate Old Skool “Laced” capsule.

APPAREL ・ 6 HOURS AGO