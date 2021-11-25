Raven Pro Document Processing Scanner review

We gave the Ring Alarm Security Kit ($199.99) high marks for its easy installation, affordable monitoring options, and cross-platform compatibility. The new Ring Alarm Pro ($299.99 as tested) offers more of the same, but now has a built-in Eero mesh router that can bring Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to all corners of your home, offering good value for its higher starting price. It works with other Ring devices and lots of third-party options, and functions as an excellent backup power and internet connectivity solution. You need to subscribe to a Ring Protect plan to take advantage of the system’s most advanced features, but that doesn’t prevent it from earning our Editors’ Choice award for DIY smart home security systems alongside the Adobe Iota, SimpliSafe Home Security System, and Wyze Home Monitoring. If you also need a new router, the Ring Alarm Pro is your best bet.

