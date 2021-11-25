ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Raven Pro Document Processing Scanner review

By Mark Pickavance
TechRadar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Raven Pro doesn’t offer the whole document management experience, it does provide a valuable facility to those bent on removing old paperwork from their workspaces. With a little work, it could be so much more. Document processing first became popular in the 1990s, when companies handling large...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourchoiceway.com

Reolink Argus 3 Pro Review

Reolink’s 2K security camera offers good wire-free video quality with local storage and Google Home integration but misses a few key features found in rivals. The Argus 3 Pro offers a lower-cost alternative to Arlo (and other brands) and is a decent choice if you need a completely wireless outdoor camera - but only if you can live with its limitations.
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB tripod review

An extremely flexible and versatile tripod, the Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB is a good choice for astrophotographers who don’t need to carry their kit too far to take pictures. The Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB tripod has been around for at least the last ten years and is well-loved by those that use it. It’s a good all-around tripod if you dabble in a range of different types of photography but for astro-specific photography, its bulk and weight along with a fiddly connector plate make it something you might think twice about setting out with at night.
ELECTRONICS
crowdfundinsider.com

Eigen Technologies, an Intelligent Document Processing Provider, Teams Up with NetDocuments

the international intelligent document processing (IDP) provider, and NetDocuments, the Cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, have entered a new partnership, and developed a tech integration connecting the platforms. Shared and new clients have “already taken advantage of the new offering,” according to an update shared...
TECHNOLOGY
soundguys.com

Beats Fit Pro review

The Beats Fit Pro is just as easy to use with an Android device as it is with an iPhone. It seems Apple-owned Beats is trying to appeal to a wider market, and it works. The Fit Pro fits like a pro with the ear tip fit test and multiple ear tips. Sound quality is sure to please most athletes, but the Fit Pro is just at home in the office as it is in the gym. The main factor holding the Beats Fit Pro back from gold is the price.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Storage#Document Processing#Scanners#Android#Original#Standard#Compact
newyorkcitynews.net

StealthHawk Pro; Risky Or Scam Stealth Hawk Pro Reviews USA

StealthHawk Pro review outlines some crucial information every interested Stealth Hawk Pro consumer must read before making a decision as regards buying this StealthHawk Pro that's trending in the Israel. Drones are one of the hottest gadgets in the world right now, but many of those models go beyond what...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

FloorPlan 2021 Home & Landscape Pro review

A good program which not only allows you to design a complex home with surrounding landscape, but with many tools aimed at speeding up the whole creation process. FloorPlan 2021 is a desktop application that works on any Mac running MacOS 10.11 or above, with 3GB of available storage and at least 8GB of RAM. If you’re looking for a home interior design software package that will allow you to design a building and the surrounding terrain, is it worth forking out just shy of $200 for this one?
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Precision 3D Scanner Peripherals

The Revopoint POP 2 high-precision 3D scanner is a precision peripheral for makers and DIYers alike that will enable them to easily capture data thanks to an advanced hardware system within. The device is capable of being used in stationary mode on a tabletop or can be held in the hand to capture scans in a freestyle manner. The unit is characterized by its high-precision functionality that is accurate up to 0.1mm, and incorporates the principles of binocular and microstructured light.
ELECTRONICS
maketecheasier.com

SimShine Baby Pro Smart Baby Monitor Review

Baby monitors have come a long way in the last decade, and the SimShine Baby Pro is a perfect example. Instead of just being able to listen in for crying, you can now see your baby on your phone, get notified about crying, and even soothe them back to sleep. I recently got the chance to try this baby monitor out for myself to see how well it performs.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
GeekyGadgets

CZUR ET professional book and document scanner with auto flattened technology

If you need to scan pages from books or paper documents you may be interested in the new professional document scanner created by the team over at CZUR. The CZUR ET scanner features second-generation auto flattening technology created to remove the curvature of books as you scan, making for a quicker and more effective scanning process. Priced at $410 the CZUR ET Scanner is now available to purchase with or without a Wi-Fi connection and worldwide shipping is available.
ELECTRONICS
bainbridgereview.com

Wave Sound Pro Reviews: Is Wave Sound Pro 2.0 Scam or Legit?

Whether you travel pretty often or enjoy banging your head to the music, having wireless earbuds is a necessity for you. Gone are the days when you had to fiddle with tangled wires and hefty headphones; today, we have wireless earbuds that quickly connect to your smart device without compromising the sound quality.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Ring Alarm Pro Review

We gave the Ring Alarm Security Kit ($199.99) high marks for its easy installation, affordable monitoring options, and cross-platform compatibility. The new Ring Alarm Pro ($299.99 as tested) offers more of the same, but now has a built-in Eero mesh router that can bring Wi-Fi 6 connectivity to all corners of your home, offering good value for its higher starting price. It works with other Ring devices and lots of third-party options, and functions as an excellent backup power and internet connectivity solution. You need to subscribe to a Ring Protect plan to take advantage of the system’s most advanced features, but that doesn’t prevent it from earning our Editors’ Choice award for DIY smart home security systems alongside the Adobe Iota, SimpliSafe Home Security System, and Wyze Home Monitoring. If you also need a new router, the Ring Alarm Pro is your best bet.
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

Beats Fit Pro review: AirPods Pro smarts for your workouts

Though Apple bought Beats back in 2014 primarily for its music subscription service, there have been no signs that the company intends to ditch the popular headphone brand. Even after launching AirPods, its own supremely popular Apple-branded earbuds, there have been several brand new Beats headphone and earbud models released.
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Pro Co Lil' Rat review

There are Rat variants everywhere you look these days, but for well under 100 bucks, this wee fella will give you some original rodent magic without taking up too much space on your pedalboard. From Gilmour to Grohl, the Pro Co Rat has earned its place as a bona ﬁde...
ELECTRONICS
cgmagonline.com

Windows Surface Pro 8 Review

It’s truly great to have a portable device to go out into the world with. The question is, what device is going to meet your needs? A tablet, with its touch screen, lightweight and perfect to carry around with you? Perhaps a laptop, which has more power and more PC-like functionality. Or perhaps you go with the third option, an ideal combination of the two.
TECHNOLOGY
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tech review: Fujitsu’s compact scanner does a lot in a very small footprint

I’ve been using document scanners for years, and just when I thought I’d seen everything, Fujitsu’s ScanSnap iX1300 ($325 at amazon.com) showed me some innovative new tricks. The iX1300 is a compact document scanner that looks similar to other document scanners I’ve tested. But it has unique paper-handling that allows...
ELECTRONICS
Guitar World Magazine

Ashdown Pro-FX Two-Band Boost review

A boost pedal that will take your sound up a level with integral tonal shading. Perhaps better known for all things bass, Ashdown also caters for us six-stringers with both amps and the Pro-FX pedals, which is a six-strong series that also includes three optimised for bass players. Ashdown says...
ELECTRONICS
thepaypers.com

Shufti Pro and Opal partner to automate KYC process for customer onboarding

UK-based IDV provider Shufti Pro and financial solution provider Opal have joined hands to deliver seamless experience for customer onboarding. Fintech platform Opal delivers convenient, transparent, and low-cost payment solutions while IDV provider Shufti Pro aims to deliver AML and KYC solutions to both banks and financial institutions internationally. Through...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

OWC Envoy Pro Elektron Review

The OWC Envoy Pro Elektron (starts at $99.99 for 240GB; $399.99 for 2TB as tested) is a tiny, highly portable external solid-state drive with an attractive design. It's also one of the most ruggedized general-purpose drives we've encountered, able to withstand a dunk in water or exposure to a sandy or dusty environment. Its performance test scores were solid, as is typical of USB 3.2 Gen 2 drives. The Envoy Pro Elektron is on the pricey side and its warranty could be longer, but it's money well spent if you tend to subject your gear to more abuse than you should.
ELECTRONICS
Business Insider

The MonkeyFirm review: A streamlined process for selling NFTs, with low fees

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, like American Express, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Read our editorial standards.
MARKETS
TechRadar

Autocrit writing tool review

AutoCrit is a relatively new entry on the market for editing tools and writing assistants. It does a lot of things right, and it offers plenty of options, but still falls short in some areas compared to certain competitors. The application can also cost a good chunk of money for the features it offers, so it’s a good idea to give it a try for free for as long as you can before committing to purchasing a subscription. All things considered though, AutoCrit can definitely get the job done for most people’s needs, and it’s entirely possible that you won’t need another similar tool.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy