Gagosian has appointed Christina You as the gallery’s China representative. You joins the mega-dealer after a six-year tenure at UCCA Center for Contemporary Art in Beijing, where her most recent post was director of development and creative strategy. In her new role, she will work with clients and collectors in the region in order to expand the dealer’s presence in China. Her new position is effective immediately. In her role at the UCAA Center for Contemporary Art, You led the formidable museum’s fundraising and corporate sponsorship campaigns, working with some of the museum’s largest donors. She also led events and specialist...

VISUAL ART ・ 6 HOURS AGO