Leipzig in empty stadium as virus bites back in Bundesliga

A 24-year-old canoeist who won medals on the world stage and was honored in Ukraine has died just two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The Canoe Federation of Ukraine announced the death of ten-time world and European medalist Bizu Borislav shortly after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The...
Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Hoffenheim will take on the Red Bulls of Leipzig in their upcoming Bundesliga encounter in a home game fixture at Rhein-Neckar-Arena. The match is scheduled to be played on November 20 at 8:00 PM as per IST. Hoffenheim vs RB Leipzig: Match Preview. The competition has...
Berlin (AFP) – A long-range Leroy Sane strike fired Bayern Munich back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday after the defending champions were briefly overtaken by Borussia Dortmund. Sane’s goal sealed a 1-0 victory over strugglers Arminia Bielefeld, who kept Bayern at bay for the opening 70...
Berlin (AFP) – RB Leipzig’s week of Covid misery went from bad to worse as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at home to Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday in the absence of both fans and coach Jesse Marsch. After American coach Marsch and several key players tested positive for coronavirus...
The German government suggested big crowds at sports events should be reduced Monday after a weekend which featured one empty-stadium Bundesliga game and another with a crowd of 50,000. Germany leaves policy on sports events during the coronavirus pandemic to the state governments, but there are calls for a more...
MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich will likely host Barcelona without spectators in the Champions League next week after the state governor said on Tuesday he will demand sports events in empty stadiums due to high coronavirus infection rates. Bavaria governor Markus Söder said his state would block fans from attending...
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German soccer club Leipzig has canceled training as the team’s coronavirus outbreak grows with more cases among the staff. Leipzig says only that there were “further positive corona cases” among the staff. It hasn’t specified how many. The club says no players were among those testing positive in the most recent tests. The players took further virus tests instead of training.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen has resumed training in Denmark as part of his rehabilitation after suffering a cardiac arrest at the European Championship. The 29-year-old midfielder is using a field at Odense Boldklub, the club where he started his career before playing for Ajax, Tottenham and most recently Inter Milan before collapsing while playing for Denmark in June.
Football clubs across Germany will only have a maximum of 15,000 fans in stadiums as the government has announced new restrictions to deal with the latest COVID-19 wave. Germany’s national government and state officials have made the decision to limit the capacity of stadiums in the country to 50%, with a maximum of 15,000 fans allowed for Bundesliga games and other outdoor events.
GENEVA (AP) — The group representing Europe’s top soccer clubs expressed “deep concerns” on Thursday about the health risks to players traveling worldwide in January for national team games like at the African Cup of Nations. The European Club Association's executive board met in Paris and cited “the worsening public...
With Covid-19 cases on the rise and the new Omicron variant still a relative unknown to authorities, national governments are taking steps to try and get things back under control. In Germany, that includes reducing the number of fans allowed in football stadiums. Germany’s national and state officials met today...
LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min’s goal at the end of a sweeping counterattack sealed Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Brentford on Thursday, leaving Antonio Conte unbeaten in three Premier League games in charge of the London team. Son played a part in the 13th-minute opener, supplying the cross from the left...
MADRID (AP) — Daniil Medvedev maintained his perfect record at the Davis Cup Finals to put Russia into the last four. Medvedev defeated Mikael Ymer 6-4, 6-4 Thursday to give Russia an insurmountable 2-0 lead over Sweden in the quarterfinals of the revamped team event.
MADRID (AP) — Andrey Rublev outlasted Elias Ymer in three sets to give Russia a 1-0 lead over Sweden in the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup Finals on Thursday, leaving No. 2 Daniil Medvedev with the chance to send his country to the last four. The fifth-ranked Rublev converted his...
