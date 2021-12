VICTORIA, Texas—The Salvation Army of Victoria’s latest community food distribution happened this morning. The food distribution was supposed to start at 10:00 A.M. at the Victoria County Long Term Recovery Warehouse, 304 East Santa Rosa Street. Salvation Army of Victoria commanding officer captain Kenny Jones told me they started giving out the 500 food boxes at 9:00 this morning, and they were finished shortly before noon. Captain Kenny told me the food boxes included hamburger meat, butter, green beans, corn, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, beef stew, potatoes, stuffing, beans, mac and cheese, raisins, peanut butter and mushroom soup. 500 more food boxes will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Victoria on December 17.

