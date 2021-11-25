2021 Christmas Gift Guide – The Golfer

With many of us carving up a ham this holiday season, why not take your talents to some quality EDC from Deejo? It’s no secret that we love their fully-customisable pocket knives, so if you want a Christmas gift that’s equal parts useful and unique, it’s time to get designing. Using the MyDeejo platform, personalising your knife has never been easier or more fun. Within minutes, create a 100% original gift that is both practical, thoughtful, and Exciting, Deejo has taken it one step further this year, allowing customers to tattoo their own blades with an all-new engraving kit. This festive season, reward that special person with a present that reflects their personal flair.

SHOPPING ・ 3 DAYS AGO