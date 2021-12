Momentum was building Thursday for direct talks between US President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin as both sides sought to avoid a "nightmare" confrontation over Ukraine. The Russian and US foreign ministers came face to face in Sweden to discuss recent allegations raised by Kiev and its Western allies that Russia could invade ex-Soviet Ukraine this winter. Western powers have been sounding the alarm for weeks about Russia massing troops along the border with Ukraine, further stoking tensions in an area where a long-running conflict has already left 13,000 dead. Moscow, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs separatists fighting Kiev, has strongly denied it is plotting an attack and blames NATO for fuelling tensions.

POLITICS ・ 8 HOURS AGO