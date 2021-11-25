Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds At Horizontal Support After Long Fall from All-Time High

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.53% lower over 24 hours at $57,113.46. For the week, BTC fell 0.98%. The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum...
The floor model developed by Plan B has proven to be wrong about the price Bitcoin would achieve by the end of November.
Ongoing reports of the globally spreading Covid-19 variant have hit stocks and cryptocurrencies hard in recent days.
A popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader is saying that Ethereum (ETH) has more upside potential than Bitcoin (BTC).
With BTC price under $57,000, bears appear to have a slight advantage in this week's $950 million BTC options expiry.
The decision comes seven months after the agency said it would start evaluating the asset manager's application.
Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano still considers Bitcoin (BTC) to be the leading crypto asset.
A Bitcoin (BTC) whale moved more than $875.7 million worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction as BTC’s price continued to move sideways on Tuesday. The blockchain tracker Whale Alert first reported a transaction between two unknown wallets on Tuesday morning. A separate unknown wallet also received less than 0.002 BTC from the sending wallet.
Bitcoin price is trading 17% below the ATH above $69,000 making the current correction the weakest so far for 2021. Analysis are still hopeful for a Santa Claus rally that may see BTC surge during December. A Santa Claus rally similar to last year’s could see BTC rise to discover...
The second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, ethereum, has come awfully close to reaching the digital asset’s all-time high ($4,878) it reached 21 days ago on November 10. While bitcoin dominance has slid below the 40% zone, ethereum’s market dominance, or $557 billion market valuation, represents close to 20% of the crypto economy.
The cryptocurrency typically rises in the fourth quarter, which is why some traders are poised for a year-end rally.
Despite Bitcoin’s price correction this month, the number of addresses with a BTC balance has surged to an all-time high, according to the crypto insights firm Glassnode. The number of Bitcoin addresses with a non-zero balance hit a new all-time high last week, Glassnode reports on Twitter. “The number of...
Bitcoin's hash rate has risen over 80% since the Chinese ban on mining and might make a new all-time high soon.
Three layer 1 altcoins are surging as crypto markets bounce back and Bitcoin attempts to reclaim the $60,000 mark.
Coinbase is continuing a spree of takeovers, Billie is pursuing another razor merger and more from the day in deals.
Basic Attention Token (BAT) is decreasing in the short-term, attempting to find support before eventually resuming its upward movement. BAT had been decreasing underneath a descending resistance line since April 10, when it had reached a then all-time high price of $1.69. It was rejected by the line for the fifth time (red icon) on Nov 25.
Ethereum, Bitcoin, ETH/USD, BTC/USD Talking Points:. Both Ethereum and Bitcoin continue to recover from last week’s sell-off, with Ethereum showing a slightly more bullish picture as of this writing. Jack Dorsey, the now-former CEO of Twitter, announced that he was leaving the social media service. Dorsey is a Bitcoin Maxi,...
Bitcoin tumbled 20% from record highs notched earlier this month as a new variant of the coronavirus spurred traders to dump risk assets across the globe. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 8.9% to $53,624 on Friday during London trading hours. Ether, the second-largest digital currency, dropped more than 12%, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index declined as much as 7.5%.
