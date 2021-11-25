ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin (BTC) Rebounds At Horizontal Support After Long Fall from All-Time High

By Bitcoin News Editor
 7 days ago

After consolidating for roughly one week, Bitcoin (BTC)...

Benzinga

Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.53% lower over 24 hours at $57,113.46. For the week, BTC fell 0.98%. The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum...
ForexTV.com

SEC Rejects WisdomTree’s Spot Bitcoin ETF Application

The decision comes seven months after the agency said it would start evaluating the asset manager’s application. The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Issues Stark Bitcoin Warning, Predicts Odds of BTC All-Time High in December

Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Trades 17% Below The $69K All-Time High – Buy BTC Now

Bitcoin price is trading 17% below the ATH above $69,000 making the current correction the weakest so far for 2021. Analysis are still hopeful for a Santa Claus rally that may see BTC surge during December. A Santa Claus rally similar to last year’s could see BTC rise to discover...
bitcoin.com

Ethereum Market Cap Is Less Than 50% Away From Flipping Bitcoin — ETH Nears All-Time Price High

The second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, ethereum, has come awfully close to reaching the digital asset’s all-time high ($4,878) it reached 21 days ago on November 10. While bitcoin dominance has slid below the 40% zone, ethereum’s market dominance, or $557 billion market valuation, represents close to 20% of the crypto economy.
beincrypto.com

Basic Attention Token (BAT) Cools Off After Rally to New All-Time High

Basic Attention Token (BAT) is decreasing in the short-term, attempting to find support before eventually resuming its upward movement. BAT had been decreasing underneath a descending resistance line since April 10, when it had reached a then all-time high price of $1.69. It was rejected by the line for the fifth time (red icon) on Nov 25.
DailyFx

Ethereum with the Brighter Bull Case than Bitcoin (BTC/USD)

Ethereum, Bitcoin, ETH/USD, BTC/USD Talking Points:. Both Ethereum and Bitcoin continue to recover from last week’s sell-off, with Ethereum showing a slightly more bullish picture as of this writing. Jack Dorsey, the now-former CEO of Twitter, announced that he was leaving the social media service. Dorsey is a Bitcoin Maxi,...
Union Leader

Bitcoin retreats 20% from all-time high as risk assets slump

Bitcoin tumbled 20% from record highs notched earlier this month as a new variant of the coronavirus spurred traders to dump risk assets across the globe. The world's largest cryptocurrency fell as much as 8.9% to $53,624 on Friday during London trading hours. Ether, the second-largest digital currency, dropped more than 12%, while the wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index declined as much as 7.5%.
