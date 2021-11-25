Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Alfonso Cuarón has set his directorial return with “Disclaimer,” a television series adaptation of Renee Knight’s novel of the same name. The project, Cuarón’s first directing effort since “Roma,” is set up at Apple and is the first series to be greenlit under the deal between the filmmaker and Apple that was first announced in 2019. Cuarón will write, direct, and executive produce the entire series, which has Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline attached to headline. The project is Cuarón’s first TV series since the 2014 NBC series “Believe,” which aired only 12 episodes before being canceled. Apple’s official synopsis...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO