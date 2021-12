Christmas is still a month and a few days away, but Krispy Kreme is getting a headstart on its celebration. Beginning Friday, the legendary doughnut chain is rolling out its new Let It Snow Collection, three new doughnut designs that join up with two returning seasonal classics in a new crafty box design. In fact, the chain is launching the new collection with a pretty sweet Black Friday deal—anyone that stops at a Krispy Kreme store or drive-thru will get a free Original Glazed doughnut and a small coffee entirely on the house. No purchase is required whatsoever.

RESTAURANTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO