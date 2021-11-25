ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conte orders Tottenham to sell Ndombele

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Antonio Conte is prepared to see Tanguy Ndombele sold in January. The €60m signing from Lyon is in his third season with Spurs, but has failed to live up to expectations. Football Insider says Conte has...

