Conte orders Tottenham to sell Ndombele

Antonio Conte has challenged Tanguy Ndombele to work for the team and not for himself ahead of a potential recall for the midfielder at home to Leeds on Sunday.Spurs will be without Oliver Skipp due to suspension and it leaves the Italian with two options.Either Harry Winks will return to the fold or Ndombele will get a chance alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg who is expected to recover from the leg injury he sustained against Everton two weeks ago.Mauricio Pochettino, Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo have all failed to get the best out of Tottenham’s record signing on a consistent...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO