Conte orders Tottenham to sell Ndombele

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he is “not scared” about the challenge of competing for Champions League qualification after earning his first Premier League win in charge.The Italian saw his new side put an abject first-half performance behind them to beat Leeds 2-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, closing the gap to the top four to just four points.Spurs were booed off at half-time after Dan James had given the Yorkshire team a 1-0 lead, but they responded after the break and won it through goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sergio Reguilon.The manner of the first-half display showed what a...
Comments / 0