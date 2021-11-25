ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

vimar offers touch-free temperature control with eikon tactil device

designboom.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe italian specialist in home technology has picked up a red dot award for the design of its discreet, innovative, touch-free eikon tactil temperature-control device. the pared-back design of the eikon tactil, allows it to blend seamlessly into rooms. coming in black and white, it is easy to assimilate into a...

www.designboom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop

One of the best Black Friday deals we’ve found features this affordable yet functional Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop. It’s extremely rare to find such a drastic discount on a product that’s so popular, but you can purchase this 2-in-1 Chromebook laptop for only $155. Originally $299, you’re saving yourself a whopping $144 this Black Friday. If you’ve been looking at some Black Friday Chromebook deals, this might be the product for you to pick up.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Android Authority

The best Samsung storage devices are on offer for Black Friday

If you need a bit of extra memory storage for your tech then you can save big on both SSDs and microSD cards. There’s no point in having a phone with a 48MP camera if you’re not going to be able to store all of those stunning renders. It’s not the most exciting purchase, but digital memory storage is increasingly important as you upgrade your tech. Samsung is obviously one of the premium retailers of this hardware, and some of its best devices are on sale until Black Friday.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature Control#Design#Furniture#Italian#Red Dot
designboom.com

a rippling brick façade in iran offers privacy from onlookers without blocking natural light

‘revolving bricks serai’ holds an eye-catching, wavy façade. situated in a residential area of arak, iran, ‘revolving bricks serai’ is an eye-catching office building completed by farhad mirzaie from A.P.P. architects & associates. rippling across one of the façades is an undulating structure made of turquoise and azure bricks – a spellbinding volume designed to let natural light filter through while preventing onlookers from peering into the building spaces.
VISUAL ART
TrendHunter.com

Hands-Free Door Handle Devices

The Safe Lever Door Opener is an aftermarket accessory for placement on existing door handles that would eliminate the need to make direct contact with hands. The device works with lever-style handles and can be affixed to provide the perfect spot to position the forearm to open the door. This makes the device ideal for public spaces like offices and schools to reduce the need for constant cleaning by simply preventing contact from the start.
ELECTRONICS
designboom.com

AIR4: renault unveils flying version of its classic 4L car

Renault has partnered with design agency TheArsenale to create an eVTOL vehicle called the ‘AIR4’. the electric drone is a futuristic reimagining of renault’s iconic 4L car, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year. not a concept nor a joke, TheArsenale says the AIR4 is the first commercially available flying french car.
CARS
designboom.com

i.s.m.architecten explores tactile and spatial qualities within BEEV house in belgium

Belgium-based srudio i.s.m.architecten added an extension to an existing building designed by architect paul neefs, experimenting with tactile and spatial qualities. the design team sought to provide the final ensemble with a new identity, all the while respecting the character of the original design. therefore, the overall project dubbed ‘BEEV’ presents itself as a residential shell that combines comfort, functionality, and fine aesthetics.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Central

Control any device in your home for under $5 with this smart plug on Cyber Monday

While plenty of devices can connect to the internet these days, you don't have to grab a smart coffee maker or Christmas lights to control gadgets remotely. A smart plug lets you convert just about any device into a smart device. The Kasa Smart Plug Mini can be controlled with your voice through a smart assistant or the Kasa app on a smartphone. Right now, you can pick one up for only $3.50, though you'll need to follow a few specific steps.
ELECTRONICS
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Touch control ICs for harsh electrical environments get automotive approval

TouchNetix has got automotive AEC-Q100-6 qualification for its AX112 touch controller IC, which also includes hover sensing, force sensing and the control of haptic response. “Touchscreens based on the AX112 can support features such as pre-select, zoom-on-approach, dial-on-display and integrated haptic feedback without the need for additional hardware,” said the company. It “also supports the operation of touchscreens with variable thickness, and curved 3D surfaces in plastic up to 15mm thick”.
ELECTRONICS
Ubergizmo

Sony Patents A PS-Like Controller For Mobile Devices

There are many gaming controllers out there for mobile devices, but some of them require that you prop your phone up in order to play it. However, it seems that Sony has actually filed a patent for a mobile controller that resembles the DualShock controller design except that this is for mobile devices.
VIDEO GAMES
radionwtn.com

Paris BPU Now Offers Device For Portable Generators

Paris, TN – Paris BPU is now providing customers access to a GenerLink meter collar device that makes connecting to a portable generator safe and easy. When you connect a portable generator to GenerLink and start it up, GenerLink automatically disconnects your service from the electric utility grid preventing the possibility of backfeed, which can damage equipment and harm electric personnel. Because GenerLink is designed and rated to connect directly to a standard electric service of 200 amps or less, all you have to do to operate a critical appliance is flip a breaker on in the breaker panel once the generator is connected.
PARIS, TN
rekkerd.org

Sonus Dept. releases Scattered free Max for Live device

Sonus Dept. has announced the release of a free Max for Live device. Scattered can turn an audio input or a sample into an unpredictable stream of grains and slices. It can be used in many ways: as a weird delay, as a grain generator and processor, as a sample scrambler… just play with its parameters and forge your sound!
ELECTRONICS
designboom.com

this modular furniture set seamlessly shapeshifts to accommodate different home activities

‘BbBp’, a modular furniture piece that maximizes table usability. as part of the spatial design programme at kookmin university in south korea, graduates yeaji kim, yerim yoon and inyeong oh present ‘BbBP’ – a furniture piece that maximizes table usability and convenience through a combination of chair modules. with the pandemic forcing people to concentrate different activities indoors, the function of a simple dining table has suddenly expanded. this is especially true in small households that can only hold a few furniture pieces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

ERRE completes new private terminal at valencia airport wrapped in a metallic envelope

The new private terminal at the airport of valencia designed by ERRE arquitectura, takes shape as a single rectangular volume (120 x 47 meters) topped by a gable roof. the final design employs a clear and decisive geometry, wrapped in a metallic skin that unifies its various functions. some areas are micro-perforated to allow natural light to enter the interior, adding the entire project an industrial look, changing according to time and sunlight.
HOME & GARDEN
designboom.com

betteair introduces world’s first shower tile made of glazed titanium steel

The threshold-free shower tile betteair offers planning security for creative free thinkers – seamless, floor-level and almost invisible. in the design world, it is often the case that ‘less is more’. the unique betteair is an impressive example of this. the betteair threshold-free shower tile creates a whole new sense...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This Solar-Powered Golf Bag Features Bluetooth Speakers and a Charger for Your Devices

MNML Golf’s new bag won’t help lower your handicap, but it could make your next round more pleasant. That’s because the Redondo, California-based startup’s new MV2 bag is loaded with a number of features guaranteed to provide both distraction and support the next time you’re struggling to make par. At a glance, the MV2 looks just like any traditional golf bag, but underneath its minimalist design (hence the brand’s name) you’ll find a host of crucial features sure to make your time on the links more enjoyable. The first is a small solar panel connected to an integrated charger, which can be...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Headlines

Touch Controls Are A Popular Input For Xbox Cloud Gaming Players

Touch controls for Xbox cloud gaming seem to more popular than anyone would have thought. As The Verge reports, Xbox has confirmed that a sizeable portion of cloud gaming players exclusively use touch controls to play games. As opposed to connecting a controller and using physical buttons to enjoy their entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Nature.com

Complete model-free siding mode control (CMFSMC)

This study presents a complete model-free sliding mode control (CMFSMC) framework for the control of continuous-time non-affine nonlinear dynamic systems with unknown models. The novelty lies in the introduction of two equalities to assign the derivative of the sliding functions, which generally bridges the designs of those model-based SMC and model-free SMC. The study includes a double SMC (DSMC) design, state observer design, and desired reference state vector design (whole system performance), which all do not require plant nominal models. The preconditions required in the CMFSMC are the plant dynamic order and the boundedness of plant and disturbances. U-model based control (U-control) is incorporated to configure the whole control system, that is (1) taking model-free double SMC as a robust dynamic inverter to cancel simultaneously both nonlinearity and dynamics of the underlying plants, (2) taking a model-free state observer to estimate the state vector, (3) taking invariant controller to specify the whole control system performance in a linear output feedback control and to provide desired reference state vector. The related properties are studied to support the concept/configuration development and the analytical formulations. Simulated case studies demonstrate the developed framework and show off the transparent design procedure for applications and expansions.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy