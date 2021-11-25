ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rookie question, add disks to a pool

By Ovobank
High Point Enterprise
 7 days ago

First of all im a noob operative it, I have created pool A with 2 disk groups: DgA01 with 6 Raid 6...

community.hpe.com

High Point Enterprise

add a disk cage and chassis to 3par V-class processing

Add a disk cage and chassis to 3par V-class processing. we are planning to add a disk cage and 3 disk chassis to a 3par 2 nodes 10400, is there any guide about the whole processing, such as cabling, adding disk guidelines, and so on. I've added disks for 3par...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Root Disk Exhaustion on vcenter

Mark this response as "Correct" or "Helpful". This should not impact vCenter functions. Please refer this article --> https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/57829. Ok.. Root Disk Exhaustion > "/" root is close to 80% and so the warning. Let's find what is taking space under root . Run du -shc * to find what...
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Replacing B-series fabric switches

I need to replace the SAN switches within two existing fabrics with new SN6600B SAN switches. There are two fabrics in the current environment and each fabric consists of two switches (one Brocade 5300 trunked to a Brocade 6520). Both switches are running FOS 7.4.2c. The replacement switches are SN6600B's which have FOS 9.0 installed and will be having two of these per fabric to replace to two old switches.
High Point Enterprise

%RMS-F-CHK, bucket format check failed for VBN = !UL

We are in the process of extracting data from very old VMS systems and importing into SQL databases. This has all been going along nicely until I got to this system which is 25 years old. I am extracting the data using powerhouse to dump the data into a .psd file. Some of the files are extracting fine, but out of the 35 I have tried so far I have come across 4 that report the following error upon data extraction:
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
News Channel Nebraska

Best Pool Safety cover

Originally Posted On: https://www.majesticpoolinc.com/best-pool-safety-cover/. What is the Best Pool Safety Cover for Your Family?. When you’re dreaming out your future–and those dreams involve a home, family, and thriving social life–there are always the typical staples. A white picket fence. Maybe, a basketball net on the driveway. And a backyard with the works. ‘The works’ being a patio, a gorgeous garden, and–most relevantly–a swimming pool.
ARIZONA STATE
Times Daily

For Arkansas, Bumper Pool brings the sticks

Just his name alone makes him interesting. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
ARKANSAS STATE
High Point Enterprise

SPP via OV with Secure Boot

I've tried to find a fix list for the lastest SPP but not able to find one so before I start down the update road on our estate, does anyone know if the issue with applying firmware to the NX2 10g adaptor on a server that is configured with secure boot has been fixed?
COMPUTERS
Macworld

How to manage Time Machine snapshots using Disk Utility in macOS Monterey

Time Machine manages backups by creating snapshots that allow you to peer backward through time to select versions of documents, apps, folders, or other items that were later deleted or modified. Snapshots have a twofold purpose:. They appear to represent all the files on the disk, allowing you to browse...
SOFTWARE
High Point Enterprise

troubles with boot system on HPA on ProLiant DL580 Gen9

I'm new with HPE devices, I'm sorry if I'm asking stupid questions about basic knowledge. I have to configure ProLiant DL580 Gen9, requirement about it is to be able easy swap the hard drives between this server and another one much less powerful (like a pendrive) I cannot use RAID for it or Logical drive created by software in this server. In smart storage configuration, I read I need to set my controller in HPA mode. I did it. Then I install Ubuntu server LTS 20.04.3. I normally saw hard drive, installation succeed, grub also installed. I was happy I succeed, but then I reboot server and I got information there is no bootable devices. Furthermore, I checked the if the drive it has content with system. Yes it has it, I was thinking there is sth wrong with Ubuntu I tried Debian. The same happening.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Clonezilla Live 2.8 Disk Cloning/Imaging Tool Released

Clonezilla Live 2.8 is here as a modest update that bumps the kernel from Linux 5.10 LTS to the newer Linux 5.14 series, which is no longer supported upstream. Linux kernel 5.14.6 is included in Clonezilla Live 2.8 mainly to provide users with better hardware support, but there won’t be any further updates released to this kernel branch, at least not upstream. Learn about some of the other Clonezilla Live updates here.
COMPUTERS
federalbaseball.com

About the working principle and method of U disk laser pointer

In the teaching process, multimedia teaching is becoming more and more common. The teachers almost stopped giving out signs. They all use Laser pointer for training. The laser is positioned to warn the students. However, there are too few laser Pointers available. Classes often have to bring many things, including laser Pointers, USB sticks and tape recorders to support the teaching. Multimedia page of laser pointer, including sending module and receiving module; Transmitting module, including laser generator, flip device, encoder and rf transmitter; The page turning device is connected to a radio transmitter through an encoder; Receiving module includes radio, decoder, SCM, USB driver, USB kernel and large memory capacity; The RF receiver is connected to the USB CPU through the decoder, MCU and USB drive in turn. Large capacity memory connected to USB central device; The transmitter module is realized through wireless communication. The transmitter of the transmitter is connected with the radio of the receiving module.
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

Warning Light in the BACKUP TAPE LOADER

I have facing the issue in backup server for last 2 weeks. In the BACKUP TAPE LOADER warning indicator is blinking. I'm trying reach HP support agent for last 2 weeks. but It's not reaching. can anyone help me out to fix or log a case for this?!
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

Datastore missing after vmware patch

We have an issue after installing the vmware patch ESXi650-202102001.zip on a simplivity VMware ESXi, 6.5.0, 16901156. After rebooting the host it doesn't see the nfs datastore from the cluster anymore. We noticed that after installing the pathc the 10Gb Qlogic NICS are no more recognized. System recommended content:. 1....
COMPUTERS
High Point Enterprise

LTO-8 BC022A Performance

Does somebody know the on the field performance of a LTO-8 unit reader, I mean how long does it take to backup 12 TB, lets say without any compression.
TECHNOLOGY
High Point Enterprise

FITNESS
High Point Enterprise

server crashed DL360 GEN9

Good afternoon everyone, my original windows 2012 r2 DL360 crashed and we decided to reuse it as a windows 2019 standard file server, however, I could not use Intelligent provisioning as the 2019 version was not supported hence I had to use the "normal" method to install a windows servers, however I am having issues with some of the drivers (USB universal ports, base system device?? etc) question here is, does anyone knows how can I download ALL the drivers required for this servers, I spent probably 10 hours looking around in the HPE website and I even created an account for the HP support page but so far all the efforts have proven futile.
COMPUTERS

