rookie question, add disks to a pool

I'm new with HPE devices, I'm sorry if I'm asking stupid questions about basic knowledge. I have to configure ProLiant DL580 Gen9, requirement about it is to be able easy swap the hard drives between this server and another one much less powerful (like a pendrive) I cannot use RAID for it or Logical drive created by software in this server. In smart storage configuration, I read I need to set my controller in HPA mode. I did it. Then I install Ubuntu server LTS 20.04.3. I normally saw hard drive, installation succeed, grub also installed. I was happy I succeed, but then I reboot server and I got information there is no bootable devices. Furthermore, I checked the if the drive it has content with system. Yes it has it, I was thinking there is sth wrong with Ubuntu I tried Debian. The same happening.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO