rookie question, add disks to a pool

In the teaching process, multimedia teaching is becoming more and more common. The teachers almost stopped giving out signs. They all use Laser pointer for training. The laser is positioned to warn the students. However, there are too few laser Pointers available. Classes often have to bring many things, including laser Pointers, USB sticks and tape recorders to support the teaching. Multimedia page of laser pointer, including sending module and receiving module; Transmitting module, including laser generator, flip device, encoder and rf transmitter; The page turning device is connected to a radio transmitter through an encoder; Receiving module includes radio, decoder, SCM, USB driver, USB kernel and large memory capacity; The RF receiver is connected to the USB CPU through the decoder, MCU and USB drive in turn. Large capacity memory connected to USB central device; The transmitter module is realized through wireless communication. The transmitter of the transmitter is connected with the radio of the receiving module.
