ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Marquinhos raps poor 'collective aspect' after PSG defeat at Man City

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePSG captain Marquinhos admits their defending fell short in defeat at Manchester City. PSG lost their latest Champions League group game 2-1 last night despite going ahead. Marquinhos later said:...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Manchester City beat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 on Wednesday but both clubs qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League, along with Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Sporting Lisbon. Gabriel Jesus tapped in from Bernardo Silva's deft knockdown on 76 minutes to settle an absorbing match at the Etihad after Raheem Sterling had cancelled out Kylian Mbappe's goal. Before Jesus sent the crowd wild in Manchester, Neymar shot wide to blow a golden chance to put the Parisians ahead. Lionel Messi had a low-key game and Sergio Ramos, named among the substitutes, was not called on to make his PSG debut.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Kevin De Bruyne tests positive for Covid after returning from Belgium duty and is likely to miss Man City's next three games - including Champions League showdown with PSG at the Etihad Stadium

Kevin De Bruyne has tested positive for coronavirus and likely to miss Manchester City's next three fixtures. The midfielder returned a positive test on Wednesday after playing in Belgium's 1-1 draw in Wales and is in a 10-day period of self-isolation. It means Pep Guardiola will be without his talisman...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marquinhos
Tribal Football

​Theo Hernandez set to snub Man City, PSG for AC Milan extension

French left back Theo Hernandez is spurning interest from the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The 24-year-old defender has shone at AC Milan in Serie A and with France in the past 12 to 18 months. According to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, Hernandez is not interested in leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Benitez urges Everton to 'stick together' after Man City defeat

Rafa Benitez has urged Everton to "stick together" after Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City. The Toffees were thoroughly outplayed at Etihad Stadium and are now 11th on the table after 12 games played this season. "We know that we have to go to January in a good position, then...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Ramos to make PSG squad for Man City clash

Sergio Ramos is in PSG's squad for their Champions League clash with Manchester City. The former Real Madrid captain is yet to see action since his summer arrival, but is now deemed fully fit, says L'Equipe. Ramos will be in PSG's squad for their crucial group game against City in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psg#Manchester City#Man City#Tribal Football
90min.com

PSG predicted lineup vs Man City - Champions League

PSG travel to face Manchester City in their penultimate group stage clash in the Champions League looking to take a huge step towards qualification for the knockout stages. Mauricio Pochettino's side trail City by a point at the top of Group A after they were held in Germany by RB Leipzig on their last European outing earlier this month.
PREMIER LEAGUE
wsau.com

Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) -Gabriel Jesus scored a 76th-minute winner as Manchester City beat Paris St Germain 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to take their place in the Champions League knockout stages as Group A winners. PSG also advanced to the last 16 thanks to Leipzig’s win over Club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

​Man City manager Guardiola: We made right adjustments to beat PSG

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is pleased that is side are through to the Champions League Round of 16 as group winners. The Citizens saw off Paris Saint-Germain in the fifth game of their group stage campaign, coming from behind to win 2-1 at home. Guardiola admitted his side had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Anelka questions Messi value to PSG after Man City defeat

Former PSG striker Nicolas Anelka has questioned Lionel Messi's value to the team after last night's defeat at Manchester City. PSG's hopes of qualifying from their Champions League group suffered blow with defeat at City. Anelka told RMC: "With Messi, PSG cannot be a counter team. "You cannot base the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City 2-1 PSG: The pick of the stats

Manchester City’s victory ensures they will finish top of their Champions League group for the fifth consecutive season – just the second English side to do so in the current format of the competition after Manchester United between 2006-07 and 2010-11. This is the first time Paris St-Germain have opened...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City v PSG: Who makes your City starting XI?

Manchester City take on Paris St-Germain in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, but who makes it into your starting XI?. It's tight at the top of Group A and City suffered a 2-0 defeat by PSG last time out - so who will get the job done on Wednesday?
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Manchester City vs. PSG result: Man City's win clinches first place in Group A

Manchester City will finish ahead of fellow tournament favorite Paris Saint-Germain after winning a titanic Group A showdown 2-1 that still saw both clubs mathematically advance to the knockout stage with one match remaining. PSG took the lead in the match through Kylian Mbappe, but goals by Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus overturned the result in favor of the defending English Premier League champs.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Man City or PSG to seal top spot?

Wednesday, 24 November - Club Bruges v RB Leipzig and Manchester City v Paris St-Germain (Both 20:00 GMT) Manchester City will qualify with one game to spare if they beat Paris St-Germain on Wednesday. A draw would also see both sides progress if Club Bruges fail to win against RB Leipzig.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

PSG coach Pochettino: Man Utd rumours no excuse for players against Man City

PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino insists his players shouldn't be distracted by exit talk. Pochettino is being linked with Manchester United this week. But after their Champions League defeat at Manchester City, the Argentine stated: "The players know our situation. "They also know theirs. We live in a business with many...
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Man City take top spot, PSG through despite defeat

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Manchester City came from behind to secure top spot in Group A with a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain as both sides qualified for the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. Kylian Mbappe put the French giants in front against the run of play five...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Champions League : Man City come from behind to defeat PSG

Manchester City had to battle from a goal down before deservedly triumphing 2-1 over Paris Saint Germain and progression to the knockout stages in top spot. A tentative start to the half full of possession play by both teams gradually worked up to City laying siege to the PSG goal but without any end result as the much lauded French attack was overshadowed by some dogged defensive play to keep the score level at the break.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy