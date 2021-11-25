ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freetrade hits £8 million on first day of crowdfund

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommission-free stockbroking app Freetrade has raised £8 million on its first day of trading on Crowdcube. The company raised £5m in private mode from previous investors and those who had signed up for early access. And after less than four hours in public mode, the firm hit £8m with investors...

