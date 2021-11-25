How can CMOs maximize influence among the C-suite?

This content is produced by a member of The Drum Network, a paid-for membership club for CEOs and their agencies who want to share their expertise and grow their business. ‘Cross-channel,’ ‘multi-channel,’ ‘integrated’ and ‘holistic’ are just some of the terms used by marketers to describe campaigns that run across multiple channels and platforms. However, when it comes to articulating what is meant by ‘cross-channel digital marketing strategy,’ the explanations are decidedly unclear, often using grandiose statements such as ‘creating a seamless and unified customer experience across every user micromoment’ or marketing platitudes such as the need to ‘break down silos and adopt people-centric planning.’ It’s tempting, then, to think that, as with much of the jargon endemic across the marketing landscape, ‘cross-channel strategy’ is just another one of those buzzwords: no one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It *ahem* gets the people going...

