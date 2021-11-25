ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua says Deontay Wilder took wrong tactics into Tyson Fury fight

By Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWhCr_0d6XXiix00

Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder took the wrong tactics into his trilogy fight against Tyson Fury .

Wilder, under new trainer Malik Scott, attempted to execute a more methodical approach, repeatedly jabbing Fury to the body in hope of draining the speed from the Briton’s legs.

However, Joshua believes modern heavyweights struggle to maintain a high output over the course of twelve rounds and that it was Wilder who suffered fatigue as the fight wore on as a result.

During a JD Sports round table , he said: “Not in this day and age [can heavyweights jab for 12 rounds] because heavyweights are different.

“I met the guy who makes gloves the other day, and he said that they never used to have to make special gloves. But now heavyweights are 17 to 19 stone and six-foot ten.

“The whole division is changed in the last, like, five years. And before, fighters could jab like that for 12 rounds and get away with it. They’d get a bit tired, but they were conditioned because they were lighter. But now, when you’ve got big guys [who are] six-foot-seven, they get tired.”

Joshua still reserved praise for Wilder’s ferociousness, with the American dropping Fury twice in the fourth round, but claimed that the ‘Bronze Bomber’ lacked the mental edge to see out the victory.

“He tried, but to get that power and that ferociousness, you have to have it up here [points to his head],” Joshua continued.

“Before you have it just here [clenches fists] at that level, you have to have it here [points to his head] as well.”

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“I’m looking at a cross-gendered matchup,” Hilarious Tyson Fury talks about fighting Savannah Marshall

Tyson Fury jokingly challenges WBO female middleweight boxer, Savannah Marshall, in a cross-gendered matchup. The fighter even offers to cut weight to make the fight happen. Heavyweight boxing legend Tyson Fury is having the time of his life coaching his younger brother Tommy Fury for his upcoming boxing bout against YouTuber Jake Paul. Tyson is coming off a win against Deontay Wilder, sealing off their trilogy with a banger of a fight. In a recent interview with iFL TV, talking about a possible matchup with Joe Joyce, Fury said he would rather fight the female middleweight champion.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Charles Martin ‘desperately wants to fight and knock out’ Anthony Joshua before he retires

Charles Martin has set his sights on avenging his 2016 defeat to Anthony Joshua and becoming heavyweight world champion once more.Joshua knocked out the American ‘Prince’ in the second round of their bout at the O2 Arena, in what was the first lost of his career.The 35-year-old Martin has since earned five more victories and one defeat by unanimous decision to Poland’s Adam Kownacki, leaving him with a 28-2-1 record.Martin faces veteran heavyweight Luis Ortiz in Miami in January, and victory could set him on the path for a reunion in the ring with Joshua, who takes on Oleksandr Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Malik Scott
Person
Tyson Fury
worldboxingnews.net

WBC heavyweight rankings see Deontay Wilder retain number one spot

Former long-reigning champion Deontay Wilder has retained his place at the top of the WBC heavyweight rankings for a further month. The latest list, confirmed after the WBC Convention, sees Wilder top of the pile despite losing to current ruler Tyson Fury a second time. DEONTAY WILDER. Wilder put on...
DEONTAY WILDER
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz Expects To Fight & Beat Deontay Wilder, Labels Fury As Best Heavyweigh

A battle between two former heavyweight champions could be on the horizon. Andy Ruiz Jr. is open to fighting Deontay Wilder, he told The Last Stand with Brian Custer. “Yes, I do, and I think that would be an amazing fight,” said Ruiz in regard to a future fight. “We’re both part of the same team [with Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions], and it’s all business. I wouldn’t mind getting in the ring with him, and I feel I could beat him. We got to get it on.”
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Jd Sports#American#The Bronze Bomber
punditarena.com

Bob Arum says Tyson Fury would rather fight Oleksandr Usyk than Dillian Whyte

Bob Arum has revealed that Tyson Fury would rather fight Oleksandr Usyk in a world unification heavyweight title bout than defend his WBC belt against Dillian Whyte. The WBC were expected to name Whyte as a mandatory challenger for Fury, but the governing body decided against doing so as they are currently involved in a legal battle with the man who holds their interim world heavyweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

Watch 'Tyson Fury vs Wilder 3' Live Stream Free Reddit

Check all options to listen or watch Tyson Fury vs Wilder 3 live streaming for free on Reddit, Crackstreams & ESPN/FOX PPV. One of the biggest huge heavyweight Boxing history takes place on Saturday, October 9, 2021.Lets see below between Boxing streams Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 Live stream where and how to watch the fight free from any location.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
combatpress.com

Tyson Fury Still Considering Next Fight Options

It had all been set up for the fight that everyone in the United Kingdom had wanted. Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua looked certain to step into the ring at some point in 2021 in a battle that would settle heavyweight titles. It would also prove once and for all just who was the best British boxer. However, plans were derailed when Fury was forced into a trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. In the meantime, Joshua faced a showdown with dangerous Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk.
WWE
The Independent

Eddie Hearn dismisses chances of Anthony Joshua stepping aside for Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua will not consider stepping aside to allow Tyson Fury to face Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight title fight, promotor Eddie Hearn has said. In an interview last week, Joshua admitted that he could drop his rematch agreement with Usyk in order for the two heavyweight champions to meet in the ring “if it made sense for business”. Joshua lost his WBA, WBO and IBF titles when he was defeated by Ukrainian Usyk in September and he has since exercised his rematch clause for a second fight next spring. WBC champion Fury is no closer to settling...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder upbeat about loss to Tyson Fury: “The best is yet to come”

By Charles Brun: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder remains upbeat about his future despite getting stopped for the second consecutive time by ‘The Gypsy King’ Tyson Fury on October 9th. What’s disappointing about Deontay’s latest loss to Fury is that he arguably should have won the fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Brock Lesnar Almost Killed Him

Brock Lesnar has achieved major success in the world of combat sports, and he is without a doubt one of the most intimidating athletes on the planet. Throughout his career in professional wrestling Brock Lesnar has destroyed many of his opponents, and during his early days with WWE The Beast crossed paths with Shannon Moore.
WWE
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy