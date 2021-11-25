ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Interpol elects UAE official as president despite rights groups’ concerns

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – Global police agency Interpol elected Emirati Inspector General Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi as its president on Thursday, despite accusations from rights groups that he failed to act on allegations of torture of detainees in the United Arab Emirates. Although the presidency is a part-time role and does...

wincountry.com

dallassun.com

Over 80 pct of Chinese peacekeepers deployed in Afirca: white paper

BEIJING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- More than 80 percent of Chinese peacekeepers have been deployed in Africa since China first took part in UN peacekeeping operations in 1990, according to a white paper published Friday. Over 30,000 Chinese peacekeepers have been sent to Africa to perform tasks in 17 peacekeeping...
POLITICS
AFP

Interpol elects Emirati general accused of torture as new president

Interpol elected an Emirati general accused of torture as its new president on Thursday, despite the concerns of human rights organisations who fear the agency will be at risk of exploitation by repressive regimes. In another complaint, lawyers for the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) accuse the general of "acts of torture and barbarism" committed against government critic Ahmed Mansoor.
WORLD
fox44news.com

Interpol holds meeting in Istanbul to elect new president

ISTANBUL (AP) — Interpol kicked off its annual meeting in Istanbul on Tuesday to discuss security threats and crime trends as well as to hold a closely-watched election for the international police body’s new leadership. About 470 police chiefs, ministers and other representatives from more than 160 countries are attending...
POLITICS
AFP

EU urges joint fight with Arab states against migrant traffickers

The EU appealed to Arab states Wednesday for closer cooperation against traffickers exploiting migrants trying to reach its shores, warning that the same networks were peddling arms and narcotics. EU Neighbourhood and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi warned of a "growing risk of large population movements across the Arab world" resulting from conflict, climate change or sheer proximity to Europe. "We need to cooperate more and better in combating the criminal organisations engaging in migrant smuggling," Varhelyi said at the opening of the first European-Arab conference on border security. "These criminal organisations breed corruption, destabilise our societies and cause immense human suffering. Moreover, they are often also engaging in the smuggling of weapons and drugs and sometimes fund and equip terrorist organisations," he said at the two-day meeting in Amman attended by 44 Arab and European delegations.
IMMIGRATION
milwaukeesun.com

Chinese official win key Interpol post amidst global concern

Lyon [France], November 26 (ANI): A global alliance of lawmakers on China has expressed deep concern over the election of senior Chinese government official Hu Binchen to the Interpol Executive Committee at the General Assembly meeting. "Mr Binchen HU of China and Mr Praveen Sinha of India have been elected...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Interpol’s president: alleged torturer rises as symbol of UAE soft power

Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi’s ascent through the ranks of the interior ministry in Abu Dhabi is associated with the United Arab Emirates’ transformation into a hi-tech surveillance state. His personal achievements include a diploma in police management from the University of Cambridge, a doctorate in policing, security and community...
WORLD
The Independent

Interpol appoints UAE official accused of torture as chief

A senior UAE security official accused of torture has been elected president of global police agency Interpol, prompting concern from legal experts, human rights advocates and his alleged victims. Maj Gen Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi serves as inspector general of the interior ministry of the United Arab Emirates, an oil-rich confederation of Arabian Peninsula monarchies known for alleged human rights abuses and breaches of the rule of law.Despite grave misgivings about his track record, Mr Raisi was elected on Thursday to a four-year term as president of the International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, during an annual gathering of...
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia PM claims war gains, urges rebels to 'surrender'

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Tuesday urged Tigrayan rebels to surrender, claiming government forces were nearing victory just one week after he vowed to lead military operations at the front. "It should surrender today to the Ethiopian National Defence Force, to the special forces, to the militias and to the people." 
WORLD
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
AFP

Libya on bumpy road to uncertain elections

Libya is less than a month from elections seen as crucial to ending its long-running civil war, but deep political divisions could provoke a delay or even fresh violence. But despite a year of relative calm since an October 2020 ceasefire, Libya's deep political divisions remain.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Russia criticizes US for Afghanistan crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Russia has criticized the United States for the current crisis that is gripping Afghanistan, and said Washington placed the country in a big humanitarian catastrophe. "US placed Afghanistan in a big humanitarian catastrophe and it is still stimulating the crisis. It is a mockery that...
FOREIGN POLICY
wincountry.com

Get democratic yourself, Taiwan minister says after China slams summit invite

TAIPEI (Reuters) – Countries complaining about the U.S. Summit for Democracy need to double down on democracy themselves so maybe next time they’ll get an invite too, Taiwan’s digital minister said on Thursday, responding to China’s opposition to her attendance. Audrey Tang, along with Taipei’s de facto ambassador in Washington...
POLITICS

