ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James gets fans ejected from Lakers game: ‘This one right f***ing here’

By Dan Austin
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zrNbS_0d6XXaf900

LA Lakers star LeBron James had two fans ejected from the stadium as his side faced the Indiana Pacers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

With just over two minutes left on the clock, 36-year-old James caught the attention of the referee and brought him to two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“This one right f****** here!”, James bellowed, pointing at a young man and woman.

The referee insisted the pair leave and TV cameras showed the woman exiting while performing a pout and rubbing away fake tears, but is unclear how their behaviour had irked James so much beforehand.

James finished with 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists and five rebounds, with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis because of flu-like symptoms.

On Sunday night in a victory at Detroit, James was ejected from for striking Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hORcf_0d6XXaf900

The NBA suspended him a game and he sat out the Lakers’ loss at New York on Tuesday night.

The Lakers finished a five-game trip with their second victory in six games.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points, and Chris Duarte had 17. Indiana never trailed until Malik Monk’s go-ahead 3 with 4:35 left in regulation.

Additional reporting by AP

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

The 1 trade the Lakers need to make right now

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a roller-coaster campaign that, for the most part, has not lived up to the expectations. Los Angeles is 7-6 on the season and has been incredibly disappointing so far, especially for Lakers fans. Every loss in La La Land is magnified. But their ugly 107-83 defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves at home on Friday night deservingly warranted the negative headlines and the boos from the Staples Center crowd.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Chris Duarte
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Malik Monk
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron James During Fight Goes Viral

A photo of LeBron James watching the fight between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons is going viral on social media. Tensions boiled over for the Lakers and the Pistons on Sunday evening and LeBron was right in the mix of things. James was ejected from the contest...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Lakers#Ing#The Indiana Pacers#Pistons#Ap
TMZ.com

LeBron James Gets Two Courtside Fans Ejected During Overtime Win

LeBron James was ejected on Sunday, but it was his turn to do the booting on Wednesday ... with the Lakers superstar getting two courtside fans removed from the game during an overtime thriller. The moment went down with 2 minutes left in OT against the Indiana Pacers ... right...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Last 40 Scoring Champions: Michael Jordan Is The Best Scorer In NBA History

The scoring rate in the NBA these days is at an all-time high, as teams are focusing on efficient ways of scoring a ton of points. Of course, we have some of the most spectacular offensive players of all time including James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry playing at MVP levels every year. For the best scorers, winning scoring titles comes naturally to them because of how effortlessly they get buckets.
NBA
celticslife.com

'LeSnitch" trends on Twitter after LeBron James demands 2 young fans get ejected from their seats in Indiana

Lebron James returned from his first suspension ever tonight and promptly demanded that two fans go through what he went through by getting them kicked out. Could Joanie and Chachi have said something very disrespectful? Sure. But that was as solid of an ejection face that one can ask for. Why did LeBron tattle tale? Maybe they said something not nice about the Chinese government? Who knows?
NBA
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy