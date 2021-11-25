LeBron James gets fans ejected from Lakers game: ‘This one right f***ing here’

LA Lakers star LeBron James had two fans ejected from the stadium as his side faced the Indiana Pacers in the early hours of Thursday morning.

With just over two minutes left on the clock, 36-year-old James caught the attention of the referee and brought him to two fans sitting courtside at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

“This one right f****** here!”, James bellowed, pointing at a young man and woman.

The referee insisted the pair leave and TV cameras showed the woman exiting while performing a pout and rubbing away fake tears, but is unclear how their behaviour had irked James so much beforehand.

James finished with 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists and five rebounds, with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis because of flu-like symptoms.

On Sunday night in a victory at Detroit, James was ejected from for striking Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood.

The NBA suspended him a game and he sat out the Lakers’ loss at New York on Tuesday night.

The Lakers finished a five-game trip with their second victory in six games.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points, and Chris Duarte had 17. Indiana never trailed until Malik Monk’s go-ahead 3 with 4:35 left in regulation.

Additional reporting by AP