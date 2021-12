As console game prices keep heading north, preordering games or buying them on launch date makes less and less financial sense. Especially when the same game could be available for 30% or more off the list price in a few months—by which point those game-breaking bugs will also have been fixed. If you’ve been feeling the pinch when buying PS5 games, you can now use a built-in feature that notifies you when specific games go on sale. As long as you’ve added those games to your wishlist, you’ll get an alert when the price drops.

