ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Eight Killed In Al-Shabaab-claimed Bombing In Somalia Capital

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Eight people were killed in a car bombing near a school in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Thursday, police said, the latest attack claimed by Al-Shabaab jihadists in the troubled country. Anguished parents rushed to the scene of the attack, which severely damaged the school building, with injured students taken...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

Eight dead and 13 children injured as bomb explodes near school in Somalia

(CNN) — At least eight civilians were killed and 17 others injured, including 13 school children, after a suicide car bomb exploded in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu Thursday morning, according to state media. The blast occurred in Mogadishu’s Hodan district, near two schools and the residence of former president Abdikasim Salat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
persecution.org

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Deadly Bombings in Uganda

“The group claimed responsibility for the incident through a statement on its Telegram channels. It said three suicide bombers took part, with one attack targeting the central police station and another aimed at parliament,” reported the Premium Times. Police said intelligence sources have contributed the attack to the Allied Democratic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Seven Killed in Market Blast in Southwestern Somalia

At least seven people were killed and 11 injured in southwestern Somalia on Friday in a bomb blast that targeted a crowded market, according to municipal officials. The blast occurred in the town of Bardale, located some 60 kilometers west of Baidoa, the provincial capital of Bay region. "The explosive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
knoxvilletimes.com

Car Bomb Kills Popular Broadcast Journalist in Somalia

WASHINGTON - A Somali journalist with state-run media was killed Saturday in Mogadishu when a suicide bomber blew up his car, government officials and his colleagues said. Another journalist also was injured. Abdiaziz Mohamud Guled, better known as Afrika, the director of the state-run Radio Mogadishu, died from his wounds,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Somalia#East African#African Union#Afp#Amisom#The Al Qaeda
the-journal.com

Al-Qaida linked group claims blast in Somali capital; 5 dead

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) - THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia's capital during the morning rush hour, killing at least five people and wounding others. The extremist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility. A plume of smoke was seen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

Large explosion hits Somalia’s capital during rush hour

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say a large explosion has occurred in a busy part of Somalia’s capital during the morning rush hour. A plume of smoke was seen rising above Mogadishu on Thursday. Fifteen wounded people have been rushed to a hospital, the Amin ambulance service told The Associated Press. The blast occurred close to a school. There was no immediate confirmation of a death toll. Al-Shabab in a statement carried by its Andalus radio said it targeted Western officials being escorted by the African Union peacekeeping convoy. The al-Qaida-linked extremist group frequently targets the capital with attacks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Explosion outside school kills 8 in Somalia's capital

NAIROBI, Kenya — A large explosion outside a school in Somalia’s capital Thursday killed at least eight people and injured 17 others, police said. It was the latest in a series of deadly attacks as Somalia experiences a tense election period and an enormous humanitarian crisis. A vehicle packed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdrb.com

Body on stretcher after bomb explodes in Somalia

Al-Shabab blast by school in Somali capital kills at least 8. A large explosion outside a school in Somalia's capital on Thursday killed at least eight people, including students, witnesses said. The extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility for the attack.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
TheDailyBeast

The Real Reason the Afghan Army Collapsed in Face of Taliban Advance? It Was Mostly ‘Ghost’ Troops

After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
Washington Examiner

After Taliban takeover, Afghan girls lose childhood, freedom, and future

Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
AFGHANISTAN
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Taliban's war on drugs put into action

RT has got a sneak peek into the Taliban's drugs war by talking to patients and doctors at a Kabul hospital. The group promised a ?narcotics-free? Afghanistan as it took power in mid-August and has since set some plans in motion. Millions of Afghans are addicted to drugs. Up to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Former Afghanistan envoy Zalmay Khalilzhad on dealing with Taliban - "Intelligence Matters"

In this episode of "Intelligence Matters," host Michael Morell speaks with Zalmay Khalilzad, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. under President George W. Bush and special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation from September 2018 to October 2021. Khalilzad and Morell discuss the history of U.S. engagement in Afghanistan, including in the period during the withdrawal of Soviet forces in 1989, after 9/11, and today. Khalilzad offers new details about the deal his team brokered with the Taliban in 2020 - including the contents of two still-secret annexes - and explains why he believes diplomatic engagement with the Taliban should continue. Khalilzad also reflects on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as his own role as lead negotiator under Presidents Trump and Biden.
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban Open Letter Appeals to US Congress to Unfreeze Afghan Assets

ISLAMABAD - The Taliban foreign minister Wednesday penned an "open letter" to the U.S. Congress, warning of a mass refugee exodus from Afghanistan unless the United States unblocks more than $9 billion in Afghan central bank assets and ends other financial sanctions against the country. Amir Khan Muttaqi wrote that...
FOREIGN POLICY
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
26K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy