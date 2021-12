Why don’t you have a boyfriend/girlfriend? Did you buy those jeans with holes in them? How’s so-and-so? Are you getting married soon? Have you gotten a job yet?. It seems that during the holidays, family members think this is the only time to ask those personal questions about your life. Even though these questions imply a sense of disapproval or criticism, you don’t have to take it that way. Our families aren’t living our lives and hold a completely different perspective, so we shouldn’t be surprised when they jump to conclusions from the handful of Facebook posts they’ve seen. While most of us would probably like to just ignore these questions, we can’t be rude to grandma.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 13 DAYS AGO