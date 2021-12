Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned officials to strictly observe industrial safety regulations in the wake of last week's coal mine explosion that killed 51 miners and rescuers.The devastating methane blast at the Listvyazhnaya mine, in the Kemerovo region of southwestern Siberia was the deadliest mine accident in Russia since 2010. Most of the bodies are yet to be recovered.A probe has revealed multiple violations of safety norms at the mine, including the tinkering with methane level indicators in an apparent attempt to maintain production despite the danger of explosion.“According to preliminary data, the accident was triggered...

INDUSTRY ・ 10 HOURS AGO