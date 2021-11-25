ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Nov. 18-24, 2021.

This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, including daily life in Afghanistan. Israel returned the bodies of two Palestinians after withholding them under its controversial policy of holding the remains of Palestinians killed while reportedly carrying out attacks. A South African immigrant to Israel was laid to rest after a Palestinian man opened fire in Jerusalem’s Old City. Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife, Camilla visited the Giza Pyramids in their first tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gallery was curated by Oded Balilty, AP Chief photographer for Israel, the West Bank and Gaza.

