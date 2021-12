(Nov 26): Two cases of the new Covid-19 strain raising alarm in parts of southern Africa have been found in travellers arriving in Hong Kong. A traveller from South Africa was found to have the variant — currently known as B.1.1.529 — while the other case was identified in a person quarantined in the hotel room opposite them, the Hong Kong government said late Thursday. That person may have been infected as air flowed between the rooms, according to the government.

