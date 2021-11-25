ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

US Nurses Leaving Hospital Bedsides

albuquerqueexpress.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
CBS Denver

Nurses Say Colorado Hospitals Are In Crisis And It’s Getting Worse

DENVER (CBS) — She was named nurse of the year in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she’s been fired — and is speaking out. Stevie Silvers says UCHealth let her go, a year and a half after honoring her for “transformational leadership.” (credit: CBS) “I’ve been told, across the board, you’ll never find another job in health care.” Silvers says she was let go for choosing her health over her job, and she’s not talking about the vaccine — although she does have a religious exemption. “I was getting sores in the back of my throat, under my tongue and nose.” Because of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Hospice#Icn
KOAT 7

450 hospital beds unused due to nurse shortage, according to NMHA

Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

New York hospital closes 124 beds amid nursing shortage

Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y., has temporarily closed 124 beds because of a nursing shortage, according to CNYCentral. This represents a roughly 20 percent reduction of patient beds at the organization — from 668 staffed beds to 544. "Upstate continues to make daily assessments on staffing levels to ensure...
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
PTSD
northcountrynow.com

Ogdensburg hospital celebrates its nurses

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center recently celebrated Perioperative Nurse Week that recognizes the achievement and contributions of perioperative nurses to the medical field. These nurses handle patient care before, during, and after surgical procedures and are irreplaceable to our surgical team at Claxton-Hepburn. For more information about our surgical services team, visit us on the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/surgicalservices. Shown in the photo are surgical team members Kellie Bush, Keara Woodrow, Heidi Zuhlsdorf, Bridget Flack, Grant Prud'homme, and Blake Doyle. Photo Courtesy of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert’s hospitals grapple with nursing shortage

The hospital systems serving Gilbert—as with Arizona and the remainder of the nation—say they are battling the effects of a nursing shortage exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But the reasons behind the shortage are more deeply rooted than the pandemic, and the effects could last for years, experts and...
GILBERT, AZ
Urban Milwaukee

Hospitals Relying on Temporary Travel Nurses

As new cases of COVID-19 rise to levels not seen since January, Wisconsin hospitals are hiring more temporary staff than they did during the surge last fall and winter. “This is another dynamic that has been greatly exacerbated this time around,” said Wisconsin Hospital Association President and CEO Eric Borgerding. “The price of agency staff is going through the roof.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
beckershospitalreview.com

Nurses demand California hospital remain open

Nurses who work at a California hospital that is slated to be closed without a sale are demanding that the facility stay open, the unions that represent them said Dec. 1. California Nurses Association and National Nurses United will hold a news conference on Dec. 3 to voice their demands. The union action comes after Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital said this week it will be forced to shut down if it is not able to secure a buyer by Jan. 28. The hospital said that if a sale occurs, it would likely be completed through a Chapter 11 bankruptcy court process.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thechiefleader.com

Hudson Valley Hospital Nurses Press For Contract After 3-Year Wait

Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital rallied Nov. 23 for a wage contract nearly three years after they joined the New York State Nurses Association. Although the nurses voted to join the union in December 2018, the hospital has failed, according to the union, to offer fair terms since then. The nurses advocated for higher wages and benefits, as well as for staffing shortages to be addressed.
HEALTH SERVICES
WLUC

WATCH: Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital nurses urge the community to take precautions

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - The following is a press release from Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital:. Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is reaching out to community members to share an urgent message. Frontline workers are pleading with residents to take immediate actions to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and transmission. Schoolcraft County is experiencing its largest wave of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and, as a result, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital has reached capacity. Our medical-surgical floor is now full, and we will be resorting to surge plans. Schoolcraft County is currently under a locally declared state of emergency, put in place by its county commissioners.
MANISTIQUE, MI
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont United Hospital nurses protest what they say are unsafe conditions

Across the street from Longmont United Hospital on Thursday, roughly 50 community members and nurses gathered to shed light on what they described as an urgent staffing shortage that has led to unsafe conditions at the hospital. As traffic passed along Mountain View Avenue and Frontier Drive, where they gathered,...
LONGMONT, CO
Nisqually Valley News

Survey: More Than 6,000 Nurses are Needed in Hospitals Throughout Washington

The nursing shortage is a pressing reality for hospitals across Washington. A recent survey from the Washington State Hospital Association, which included responses from 80 hospitals that have 85% of the beds in the state, found that 6,100 nursing positions are vacant at these facilities. And while there are nearly...
WASHINGTON STATE
McKnight's

Ambulance staffing shortage frustrating nursing homes, hospitals

Long-term care providers are now struggling with a shortage of ambulance operators in addition to their own struggles with finding workers during the ongoing public health crisis. The problem has reared its head in Massachusetts in particular, but not solely, as long-term care providers desperately search for solutions to ensure...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nursing Times

District nurses have ‘untapped potential’ to reduce hospital admissions

The NHS is “failing to capitalise” on the skills, knowledge and experience of district nurses as a resource for helping with the avoidance of unplanned hospital admissions, according to a report. Researchers found here was an increasing expectation that community health services and district nursing will contribute to avoiding unnecessary...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy