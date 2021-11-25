ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Burkina Faso president Kabore pledges army reform as protests loom

By Thiam Ndiaga
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore promised to end “dysfunction” within the military in a speech on Thursday night, as the nation braced for more protests against worsening insecurity.

Three Burkina Faso soldiers died and 11 militants were killed during an attack on the troops on Wednesday, the latest of three attacks since Nov. 14 that have killed over 60 security forces and more than a dozen civilians.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of capital Ouagadougou last week, demanding Kabore resign for failing to rein in militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State who have waged a four-year insurgency.

Opponents urged people to stage fresh protests on Saturday, and schools were shut across the country in anticipation of unrest.

“We must put an end to the unacceptable dysfunction that is sapping the morale of our combat troops and hampering their capacity to fight armed terrorist groups,” Kabore said in a televised address.

He said disciplinary measures would follow an inquiry into the worst recent attack on troops, at a gendarmerie post in Inata, where personnel had reportedly run out of food for weeks.

He also pledged to launch an anti-corruption drive, and said military chiefs needed to be closer to troops on the ground.

The U.N. special representative for West Africa and the Sahel said on Thursday that the situation in Burkina Faso was concerning, particularly in a region that has seen three military takeovers since the start of the year.

“I appeal to the wisdom of civil society and other actors to prevent a country like Burkina ... from falling into a crisis like what is happening elsewhere,” Mahamat Saleh Annadif told a news conference.

Some of the anger in Burkina Faso last week was directed against former colonial power France, which has deployed thousands of soldiers in the West Africa Sahel region to combat the militants.

Hundreds of people in the city of Kaya massed over the weekend to block a convoy of French logistics and armoured vehicles on its way to neighbouring Niger. The convoy has still not been able to leave Burkina Faso.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tens of thousands protest in anti-military marches in Sudan

Security forces fired tear gas at anti-coup protesters in the Sudanese capital on Tuesday, as tens of thousands marched in the latest demonstrations against a military takeover that took place last month.Protesters took to the streets in Khartoum and other cities around the country to demand that the armed forces stay out of government. Deposed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated earlier this month under military oversight in a deal that many in the pro-democracy movement oppose. Since the generals seized power on Oct. 25 and rounded up more than 100 civilian government figures, protesters have repeatedly taken to...
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Burkina Faso Lifts Internet Suspension a Day After Violent Protest

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - The Burkina Faso government said it was lifting a suspension on the mobile internet from Sunday evening, a week after imposing the ban for what it said was security and defence reasons. The suspension came amid widespread anger and violent protests in Burkina Faso over what demonstrators...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Burkina Faso protest against militant violence turns violent

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Protesters burned tyres and pillaged a government building in Burkina Faso's capital on Saturday after police fired tear gas to disperse a march against the state's failure to stop a wave of violence by Islamist militants. Activist groups called for renewed protests in response to...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burkina Faso#Pledges#Loom#West Africa#Al Qaeda#Ouagadougou#Islamic State#U N
BBC

Burkina Faso: Tear gas fired at protesters decrying Islamist attacks

Police in Burkina Faso have fired tear gas at people protesting against the state's failure to stop a rise in Islamist violence. Some erected barricades and burned tyres as scuffles spread around the streets of the capital, Ouagadougou. Authorities had suspended mobile internet services and deployed hundreds of riot police...
PROTESTS
Metro International

French military convoy leaving Burkina Faso after protester blockade

PARIS (Reuters) – A French military convoy blocked in Burkina Faso was crossing into Niger on Friday, France’s army said, a week after protesters opposed to the former colonial ruler’s military presence halted its passage. Hundreds of demonstrators in the city of Kaya last week surrounded the logistics trucks and...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Burkina Faso says it cut internet under national defence provision

OUAGADOUGOU, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's government said on Monday it had cut mobile internet access in the country under a legal provision related to national defence and public security. The internet went out on Saturday in the wake of protests against French military forces and the government over...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
newyorkcitynews.net

Burkina Faso Internet Shutdown Curtails Information, Draws Criticism

WASHINGTON - An internet and mobile phone disruption that began in Burkina Faso on Saturday continued into Monday, causing a widespread communication blackout, confusion and frustration. People in the country report the 3G mobile network, which much of the West African country relies on, is not working. However, fixed line...
INTERNET
primenewsghana.com

Burkina Faso: Four wounded in protest against French army convoy

Four people were treated for gunshot wounds in Burkina Faso Saturday after French and Burkinabe forces tried to deter protesters trying to block a French army convoy, local sources said. A source in the town of Kaya north of the capital said demonstrators tried to approach French army personnel on...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, a rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday.Human Rights Watch accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using lethal force against crowds in Yangon’s working class neighborhood of Hlaing Tharyar that were demonstrating against the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi “Soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on trapped protesters and on those trying to assist the...
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Israeli spies tricked Iranian scientists into blowing up nuclear plant

Agents from Israel’s spy agency Mossad recruited Iranian scientists to sabotage the nuclear facility where they were employed by smuggling in explosives disguised as boxes of food, it has been reported. The explosion at the Natanz nuclear facility in April completely destroyed the plant’s independent internal power system, which powered...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy