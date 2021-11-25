Denver distributes 5000 masks to small businesses, dry and sunny Thanksgiving, and more from Denver

Good morning! Today is Thursday, November 25. Happy Thanksgiving!

It snowed in Denver yesterday? Well, those tiny little flakes didn't officially count. Yes, the record for the latest snow is still extending. According to Denver Weather, Thanksgiving Day will be comfortable with mostly sunny skies, and we won't see our first snow of the season over the next week-plus.

Denver distributes masks and PPE to small businesses

After the public health order requiring indoor masking went into effect on Wednesday, the City of Denver hands out nearly 5,000 masks and 500 personal protective equipment kits (PPE) to small and vulnerable businesses. These masks and PPE supplies are a move to support our local businesses and help small business owners keep their customers and workers safe and healthy, Mayor Hancock said.

Fox 31

In case you missed it

With the new health order going into effect, you may need to know each county's rules on masks in the Denver metro area. Some Denver counties had a mask mandate as of Nov.24, while others didn't. More details here

Last minute shopping for Thanksgiving

Are you rushing around finishing the decorations and whipping up last-minute staples for the dinner menu? Don't worry, here's when and where you can pick up your last-minute Thanksgiving staples. Find out which stores are open today.

King Soopers: stores will be open, but they will close at 4 p.m.

Safeway: stores will be open, confirm hours with your local store

Sprouts Farmers Markets: stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(Jonathan Kirn / Getty Images)

City offices closed this Thursday for Thanksgiving

Most city offices, facilities and agencies will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Closures include City Council offices, the mayor’s office, libraries, recreation centers, etc. Check more closures here

How you can help Denver's homeless

Above are some of the most relevant and important updates from Denver today. This article will provide daily updates about issues that matter to our community, just a way we like to keep Denver residents (YOU) informed on what’s happening around town.