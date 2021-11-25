ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Rittenhouse Hopes to Attend Arizona State University on Campus

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ASU had previously confirmed that the 18-year-old was enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 25

The Corsican Pimp
7d ago

I live near ASU and we will welcome you into our community. Come get a good education here in Tempe. Need more good young men like Kyle here in Arizona.

Reply
14
darl souders
7d ago

they were shot in self defense while committing a felony act to do bodily harm. get your facts straight. they were criminals.

Reply
11
