Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

By Patrick Frater
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Palm Beach”) heads the cast of crime drama series “The Twelve” marking his return to Australian TV series after a prolonged absence. The series, which will begin production in Sydney next week, is the flagship title of the 2022 originals...

www.seattlepi.com

ComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Star Laura Dern Shares Hilarious Text Exchange with Sam Neill

The highly-anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion is hitting theaters next year, and yesterday saw the release of a five-minute prologue to the film. Many of the movie's star-studded cast took to social media to share the new content, but it turns out one of the actors had a little trouble with Instagram. The new movie will see the return of original Jurassic Park stars, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum. Today, Dern shared a hilarious text exchange that features Neill seeking out social media advice.
MOVIES
Collider

Christoph Waltz to Star in ‘The Consultant’ Drama Series Directed by ‘WandaVision’s Matt Shakman

Christoph Waltz is pairing up with Amazon to make a jump to television in his latest on-screen outing. The studio has announced that the two-time Academy Award winner will lead their newest Amazon Original drama series, The Consultant, a black comedy thriller created by Tony Basgallop and directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman, based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Bentley Little.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

Jackson White to Star in ‘Tell Me Lies’ Drama Series at Hulu

Jackson White is set to star in upcoming drama series “Tell Me Lies,” Hulu confirmed to Variety. He will play Stephen DeMarco opposite Grace Van Patten’s Lucy Albright in the series, which is based on Carola Lovering’s novel of the same name. “Tell Me Lies” follows the tumultuous eight-year relationship...
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

HBO Orders The Weeknd Drama Series 'THE IDOL,' Unveils New Cast

HBO has officially ordered Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim’s drama series, THE IDOL. The upcoming six episodes is set to be filmed in and around Los Angeles and will be helmed by Atlanta director Amy Seimetz:. “THE IDOL, set against the backdrop of the music industry, centers on...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christoph Waltz
Person
Sam Neill
Person
Kate Mulvany
Person
Marta Dusseldorp
Person
Max Handelman
Variety

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to Star in Apple Thriller Series ‘Disclaimer’ From Alfonso Cuarón

Apple has ordered a thriller series that hails from Alfonso Cuarón with Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline set to star, Variety has learned. The show is titled “Disclaimer” and is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Ally Pankiw Directing ‘Brooke & Sam,’ Dramedy Starring ‘Shiva Baby’ Breakout Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

Ally Pankiw will make her feature directing debut with “Brooke & Sam,” an upcoming comedic drama featuring “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott. The film, which quietly wrapped production, follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, who is weighing whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma with the help of her friends in the comedy community, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the teen’s disappearance; and harder and harder to get back on stage.
MOVIES
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Adds Six Cast Members

HBO has cast Juliebeth Gonzalez, Maya Eshet, Tyson Ritter, Kate Lyn Sheil, Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater in “The Idol,” the upcoming modern-day cult drama from “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson, multi-hyphenate The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye) and Reza Fahim. The hourlong drama series, which is currently in production, centers on a self-help guru and sect leader who develops a complicated relationship with a rising pop idol. Gonzales will be a regular in the cast, while the five announced additions will be recurring stars on the show. The Weeknd will star in the show alongside Lily-Rose Depp, Suzanna Son, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foxtel#Tv Drama#Australian Tv#Australians#Easy Tiger#Screen Australia#Screen Nsw#Endeavor Content#Fox Entertainment#Brownstone Productions#Belgian#Eyeworks Film Tv Drama#Warner Bros Australia
seattlepi.com

Radical Eco-Activist Sci-Fi Series ‘Fahrenheit’ Boarded by Orange Studio, OCS

Orange Studio and pay TV group have boarded “Fahrenheit,” an international sci-fi series produced by Noor Sadar’s Mediawan-owned White Lion Films. “Fahrenheit” was created by Guillaume Lemans, whose credits include “Anything For Her” and “Point Blank,” as well as Magali Rossitto and Mathieu Delozier. Orange Studio is a co-producer and will handle international sales with Mediawan Rights.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Idol’: HBO’s Music Industry Drama Series Adds Six To Cast

HBO has fleshed out its cast for music industry drama series The Idol. Juliebeth Gonzalez has been added as a series regular, and Maya Eshet (Teen Wolf), Tyson Ritter (Preacher), Kate Lyn Sheil (House of Cards), Liz Sierra and Finley Rose Slater (Playing With Fire) will recur in the series, co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Reza Fahim. The high-profile one-hour drama is currently in production. The series, which will be filmed in and around Los Angeles, sees pop star Tesfaye, known for hits including “Blinding Lights,” starring alongside Lily-Rose Depp, as revealed by Deadline in...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Starzplay Greenlights ‘Men in Kilts’ For Season 2 – Global Bulletin

GREENLIGHT Starzplay has greenlit a six-episode second season of hit travel documentary series “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham,” featuring “Outlander” stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish. They will hit the road again, this time in New Zealand. Developed by Heughan and McTavish, the original series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea and serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Kevin Johnston who also serves as director. The first season saw Heughan and McTavish having an adventure in Scotland. SALES Keshet International has...
TV SERIES
Variety

Lana Cho Inks Overall Deal With 20th Television, Joins ‘American Born Chinese’ as Co-Executive Producer

Lana Cho, a writer and producer whose credits include “I Know What You Did Last Summer” for Amazon Prime Video and the upcoming “American Seoul” for Hulu, has signed a multi-year overall deal at 20th Television. Cho will create her own comedies and dramas for all platforms while supervising series from other writers. As her first project, she will co-executive produce “American Born Chinese” for Disney Plus. The series, an action-comedy based on Gene Luen Yang’s 2006 graphic novel of the same name, will be executive produced by director Destin Daniel Cretton and writers Kelvin Yu and Charles Yu. Additional executive...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix UK releases in December 2021 – every new movie and TV show coming this month

The final month of 2021 is here – and it’s a big one for Netflix.There will be not one, not two, but three Oscar-friendly films released this month: Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, which marks Jennifer Lawrence’s film return, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter.TV wise, December marks the return of two huge Netflix originals – The Witcher, starring Henry Caviill as Gerald of Rivia, and Emily in Paris, which proved a surprise hit when it first aired in 2020.There will also be a whole array of Christmas titles for you to wade through...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Zero Chill: Cancelled, No Second Season for Netflix Skating Drama Series

Chances for a second season of the Zero Chill TV series have melted. The Netflix skating drama series has been cancelled after one round of 10 episodes. A teen drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, Zero Chill stars Grace Beedie, Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Jeremias Amoore, Anastasia Chocholatá, Leonardo Fontes, Jade Ma, Sarah-Jane Potts, Doug Rao, Tanja Ribič, Oscar Skagerberg, Stan Steinbichler, and Christina Tam. In the story, the MacBentley family moves from Toronto to England when son Mac (Taylor) is offered a place at a legendary hockey academy. He’s arrogant but also a superstar player. His twin sister is Kayla (Beedie), a figure skater who’s struggling now that she’s been separated from her skating partner. Kayla and Mac both make magic on the ice, but their approaches are poles apart.
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Watch This First Teaser For Peacock’s BEL-AIR Drama Series

Peacock has released this first teaser for their highly anticipated reimagined drama series BEL-AIR which is coming to Peacock in 2022. Set in modern-day America, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic analogue of the 90’s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” that leans into the original premise: Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvseriesfinale.com

La Brea: Season Two Teased by NBC Drama Series Creator

La Brea wraps its first season tomorrow night, and the creator of the sci-fi drama series is already looking ahead to season two and teasing what happens next. NBC renewed the drama earlier this month. Starring Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra Gorecki,...
TV SERIES

