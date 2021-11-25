Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Ally Pankiw will make her feature directing debut with “Brooke & Sam,” an upcoming comedic drama featuring “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott. The film, which quietly wrapped production, follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, who is weighing whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma with the help of her friends in the comedy community, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the teen’s disappearance; and harder and harder to get back on stage.

