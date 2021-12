The US citizens should expect the latest round of stimulus checks soon. Congress has announced that that was were eligible will receive the payment every week. The financial assistance is aimed to help the adults who suffered severely during the pandemic. The dependents of the individuals will receive benefits as per the parameters set by the government. According to an article of THE US Sun published on November 28, the latest rounds of IRS stimulus checks will conclude on the last day of 2021.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO