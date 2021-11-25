ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Spikes Across the Country, Manchin Asks Biden To Put Keystone XL Pipeline Back To Life

By Roxette Reon Ong
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin (D-WVa.), a centrist, has requested President Biden to resurrect the Keystone XL project as gas prices climb throughout the nation. Biden Administration Seeks Ways To Control the Rising Gas Price. Manchin announced a statement towards the issue of the rising gas price quoting “I continue to...

