OPEC panel says U.S. crude release will swell surplus in 2022

By Yoel Minkoff
Seeking Alpha
 7 days ago
Looking to lower energy prices, the U.S. announced earlier this week that it would release 50M barrels of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with China, Japan, India, South Korea and the U.K. Much of the talk in the market is now focused on how OPEC+ will respond, with...

dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

The United States is set to become “energy dominant”, boosted to prominence by its low-cost oil and gas supplies as global prices rise in the future, Bank of America said in a presentation on Wednesday. The shift to renewables will inevitably hike prices for fossil fuels and will keep them...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Market#Energy Policy#Dbs Bank Ltd#Iea#Citigroup#Uco#Bno#Sco#Usoi#Usl#Dbo#Nrgu#Uga#Oilk#Nrgd#Olem#Usai#Nrgo#Nrgz
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

OPEC+ meets omicron: New variant clouds oil supply decision

OPEC and allied oil-producing countries meet Thursday under the spikey shadow of a new COVID-19 threat, with uncertainty over the omicron variant's impact on the global economic recovery hanging over their decision on how much oil to pump to a world paying more for gasoline.Officials from OPEC countries, led by Saudi Arabia and their allies, led by Russia will meet online and decide whether to stick with pre-omicron plans for steady, modest monthly increases in oil releases — a pace that has frustrated the United States and other oil-consuming nations as gas prices rise — or to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

OPEC's power was waning. Soon it may have more sway than ever

London (CNN Business) — The year before Covid-19 hit, the United States became a net exporter of energy for the first time since 1952, sending a strong message to the rest of the world: The country would not be beholden to foreign oil producers. But with demand for crude surging...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Retreats AHead Of Key OPEC+ Meeting

US stocks rallied as the market continued to reflect on the hawkish statement by Jerome Powell. In his testimony on Wednesday, the Fed chair hinted that the bank would move quickly to unwind quantitative easing. Analysts expect that the bank will end the program in the first quarter of 2022. In his second day of testimony on Thursday, Powell reiterated that he believes that the new Covid-19 variant will lead to higher inflation. Stocks also rose after positive US PMI and jobs numbers. According to the Institute of Supply Management (ISM), the country’s PMI rose to 61.1 in November. Also, data by ADP revealed that the private sector added more than 534k jobs in November.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Global Manufacturing Buoyed By Rising Asian Output, But Supply Shortage And Price Gauges Hold Close To Recent Highs

Worldwide manufacturing output growth remained subdued in November as ongoing near-record supply shortages were accompanied by a slowing of demand growth. Worldwide manufacturing output growth remained subdued in November as ongoing near-record supply shortages were accompanied by a slowing of demand growth. Existing shortages were exacerbated by an unprecedented surge in safety stock building as producers grew concerned over further supply constraints amid rising COVID-19 worries, leading to yet another steep increase in goods prices.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Russia, OPEC+ seen moving closer on fiscal breakeven oil prices

Gap narrows between Russian, Saudi Arabian breakeven oil prices. Lower fiscal breakeven oil prices may help Russia and OPEC's core Persian Gulf producers align their production policy in 2022 despite lingering concerns in Moscow about the demand outlook and availability of spare capacity, according to analysts. Not registered?. Receive daily...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Crude Oil Weakens; OPEC+ May Stick to Planned Output Increase

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday following a report that OPEC and its allies have decided to release more oil into the market as previously agreed, despite the uncertainty caused by the new Covid variant. By 9:25 AM ET (1425 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 2.3% lower at $64.06 a...
