Sam Neill Stars in ‘The Twelve’ Australian Courtroom Drama Series for Foxtel

Chances for a second season of the Zero Chill TV series have melted. The Netflix skating drama series has been cancelled after one round of 10 episodes. A teen drama created by Kirstie Falkous and John Regier, Zero Chill stars Grace Beedie, Dakota Benjamin Taylor, Jeremias Amoore, Anastasia Chocholatá, Leonardo Fontes, Jade Ma, Sarah-Jane Potts, Doug Rao, Tanja Ribič, Oscar Skagerberg, Stan Steinbichler, and Christina Tam. In the story, the MacBentley family moves from Toronto to England when son Mac (Taylor) is offered a place at a legendary hockey academy. He’s arrogant but also a superstar player. His twin sister is Kayla (Beedie), a figure skater who’s struggling now that she’s been separated from her skating partner. Kayla and Mac both make magic on the ice, but their approaches are poles apart.
