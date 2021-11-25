All About Our Destination Thanksgiving Tradition

There’s something peculiar going on in the streets of Los Angeles, California. There are Black folks and they’re not nodding at each other. I came across this phenomenon shortly after I arrived in the city a few years ago. As an East Coaster/Southerner, nodding when one comes across another community member is so second nature it’s almost like breathing. But that wasn’t the case in my new home city. Here, it wouldn't be uncommon for a nod to be met with a deadpan stare if any acknowledgment was given at all. One woman I attempted to nod at recently averted her eyes and practically sprinted along the crosswalk to avoid interaction.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO