ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

All About Our Destination Thanksgiving Tradition

merricksart.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015 we did our first destination Thanksgiving. We loved it so much that we’ve now done it four more times! I’m answering all your questions about it today. In 2015, we did our first ever destination Thanksgiving. I was pregnant with Sanny and we spent the week in San...

www.merricksart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Niagara Gazette

BACK TO THE ROOTS: Thanksgiving — an American tradition

Few traditions speak more of American culture than Thanksgiving. We gather, eat, drink and catch up on the new, as well as look back on the old photos and let our minds wander back. Let us keep what is good and works for us in times of COVID-19 and enjoy our life with friends and family 2021 style.
FESTIVAL
KGET 17

Hosting this Thanksgiving? Turkey isn’t all you should be worried about

Studio 17’s Ilyana Capellan talks to Daniel Geoulla from B&D Law Group, APLC about how to prepare for hosting family and friends this holiday season. As a host, you could potentially be at fault for injuries that occur at your holiday party. Geoulla says that any time you have a large gathering of people and with alcohol consumption involved, the possibility of injuries grows exponentially.
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Freeman

Tom Purcell: A time to be thankful for our traditions

I love pumpkin pie. But not just any pumpkin pie. It has to be my mother’s pumpkin pie, made with her unique thick and dry crust, and it has to be enjoyed only on Thanksgiving. It’s a Purcell family tradition, after all, and tradition is the reason Thanksgiving is my...
FESTIVAL
thehomeschoolmom.com

Our No-Matter-What Holiday Tradition

This post was originally published as the introduction to an issue of TheHomeSchoolMom newsletter. Sign up here and get access to subscriber exclusive resources. I’m no holiday goddess, and I’ve never even minded who knows it. My husband has usually been the force behind getting the Christmas tree and even decorating it. He has always done a lot of our gift shopping, especially during the years we hoped to surprise our kids with the one hard-to-find item they hoped for.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
blavity.com

Black People In Los Angeles Are Not Nodding And It's Unsettling

There’s something peculiar going on in the streets of Los Angeles, California. There are Black folks and they’re not nodding at each other. I came across this phenomenon shortly after I arrived in the city a few years ago. As an East Coaster/Southerner, nodding when one comes across another community member is so second nature it’s almost like breathing. But that wasn’t the case in my new home city. Here, it wouldn't be uncommon for a nod to be met with a deadpan stare if any acknowledgment was given at all. One woman I attempted to nod at recently averted her eyes and practically sprinted along the crosswalk to avoid interaction.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Exclusive: Local Family Discovers Home Listed On Airbnb After Strangers Arrive, Saying They Rented It

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A local family was shocked when strangers showed up on their doorstep claiming that they had rented their home on Airbnb even though the homeowner had never listed it. The listing called the home a “modern masterpiece,” and the entire villa was up for rent for just $450 a night on Airbnb’s website. Jeff Branch owns the house, which is nestled up against the Santa Monica Mountains. He, his wife and children moved in four months ago. Earlier this month, the family went out of town, though they left a pet sitter to watch the house. “…and she text...
LOS ANGELES, CA
informnny.com

Burger King offering 37-cent Whoppers for 2 days only

(NEXSTAR) – Hear ye, hear ye: His Majesty, the Burger King, is lowering the price of his iconic Whopper sandwiches for the Burger Kingdom’s most loyal subjects. On Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4, Burger King restaurants nationwide will be serving Whoppers for their original price of just 37 cents. The deal comes with a catch, however — it’s only available to Burger King Royal Perks members who order via the Burger King app or website.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Seafood Restaurant#New York City
5280.com

Inside Colorado’s Last Lesbian Bar

What it takes to keep Blush & Blu afloat. In 1996, Jody Bouffard started working at a Denver lesbian nightclub called the Elle to save money for pharmacy school. But while mopping floors and cleaning bathrooms, Bouffard—whose parents kicked her out at 16 after she revealed she was gay—found family. “When Ellen DeGeneres came out, we had a watch party. The bar was way over capacity,” Bouffard says. “It was awesome to have hundreds of women in the room.” Inspired, Bouffard worked to eventually open her own lesbian-focused establishments. Today, however, Blush & Blu isn’t just her last venture standing; it’s the last remaining lesbian bar in Colorado and one of just 21 left in the United States.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Pizza
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Eater

One of LA’s Best Breakfast Burrito Makers Expands Across the City

Los Angeles is a breakfast burrito town through and through, so it’s no surprise that Downtown mainstay Wake & Late is plotting to jump to not one but two different locations across the city in the coming months. The everyday egg, meat, and cheese burrito makers are jumping to Santa Monica and Hollywood in 2022, and that could be just the beginning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

Lakewood Hosts The Return Of Camp Christmas With A Chance To Check ‘Emotional Baggage’

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – If you love all things Christmas, you need to make sure your holiday plans include a visit to Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park. Last year, Camp Christmas had to go all virtual but Camp Director Lonnie Hanzon wasted no time in getting ready for an in-person experience this year. Fairy Bar of Camp Christmas at Heritage Lakewood Belmar Park on Wednesday. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Work started as soon as last year’s camp closed but Hanzon said it took until about May or June to work out the deal between Lakewood,...
LAKEWOOD, CO
ocolly.com

What is your favorite Thanksgiving tradition?

Students, professors and staff alike will get to take a break this week with the first ever week-long Thanksgiving break the university has ever seen. Here are some ways that they are celebrating their traditions. Jacqueline Wright, Junior. Animal Science Pre-Vet “I make cookies with my momma and we always...
FESTIVAL

Comments / 0

Community Policy