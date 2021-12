MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At just 7 years old, Ayden James is a hero in his mom’s eyes. When he found her on the floor having a seizure, he quickly called 911. “My mom’s having a seizure,” he said during a 911 call. He was able to tell the 911 operator the name of his apartment complex. “I live in Casa Palmas,” he said. “Is that enough? I don’t know how to do this. I’m freaking out,” he said. “Okay, take a deep breath, I’m here to help you, the operator said. “I don’t want my mommy to die, he cried. His mom is...

MIAMI, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO