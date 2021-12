NEWBURYPORT — As of Monday, an Afghan family of 13 will call St. Paul’s Episcopal Church home — at least temporarily. St. Paul’s rector, the Rev. Dr. Jarred Mercer, said the parents and 11 children, ranging in age from an infant to 17, are the first evacuees from Afghanistan coming to Newburyport under Operation Allies Welcome. A second family (with 11 members) is expected to follow shortly, Mercer said. Both families will live in converted space at St. Paul’s while the church and its partner, the International Institute of New England (iine.org), work to find permanent housing.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO