Smash Ultimate is getting ready to launch the final fighter adjustment patch, according to the Nintendo UK Vs Twitter account. It’s been a ride, to say the least. Through thick and thin, Smash Ultimate has been updated numerous times to adjust characters in the game, partially through fan feedback from the casual ring all the way up to the pros. That seems to be coming to an end, as the phrase “final fighter adjustment patch” implies that this is the end of the road.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO