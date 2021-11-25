ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving 2021: Despite adversity, we must give thanks for our blessings

Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 7 days ago

Today, as we celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2021, our corner in Four Seasons Country settles down for a well deserved dinner with family and friends. While masks and social distancing may still be on today’s menu for some, life is nevertheless slowly returning to normal. The year 2021, just like...

www.bdtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Union

Our View: Time to give thanks

Many of us have a notion of what Thanksgiving is. It’s pulled from a combination of our collective unconscious, Norman Rockwell paintings, and our own youth. A drive to grandmother’s house that’s filled with far-flung relatives and too much food. The kids have their own table while the adults crowd around the big folks’ banquet. The air is thick and warm, though sleepy on the eyelids after too much turkey.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
ognsc.com

Why We Should Give Thanks Everyday

As so many of us in this country pause to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, it seems like a good time to remind all of us that every day should be a day for giving thanks. We should consider how blessed we are as a nation and as a people. While so many of us struggle with such issues as racism, poverty, sickness, and homes and homelessness, we are still blessed. This is important, in spite of whatever problems we might be facing individually or as a society.
HOMELESS
visitglenwood.com

With Gratitude: A Thanksgiving Thank You to our Community and Visitors

Thanksgiving marks the beginning of the holiday season. In Glenwood Springs, that means lighting ceremonies, the start of ski season, winter hot springs soaking, new entertainment options and more. It’s also the perfect time to reflect on all for which we are grateful—most especially YOU!. As Thanksgiving approaches, we couldn’t...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Thanksgiving: Many reasons to give thanks

Though few of us are involved in the harvest season these days, most of us take part in the celebration of all for which we have to be thankful — including the embarrassment of riches with which we are blessed in this country. It is easy, when faced with day-to-day struggles, to forget how much we take for granted here.
FESTIVAL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Real Estate#Give Thanks#Four Seasons Country#401ks
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: Four reasons to be thankful this Thanksgiving holiday

As our nation observes the Thanksgiving holiday this week, members of our editorial board offer four reasons, in no specific order, why we ourselves -- as Siouxlanders and Americans -- are thankful this year. Receding COVID threat. At this time last year, medical professionals were urging Americans not to travel...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
The Montgomery Advertiser

Be thankful for family, friends and our nation this Thanksgiving

Abraham Lincoln proclaimed Thanksgiving as a national holiday in 1863. However, the first Thanksgiving feast took place in Plymouth, Massachusetts, 242 years earlier in 1621. Throughout the Colonial era, English settlers in New England held days to give thanks to God for their blessings, such as much needed rainfall, and later on for victories in the Revolutionary War.
FESTIVAL
kentonbee.com

Giving thanks for the blessings of work and community

As I’ve tried each month to keep you apprised of Assembly affairs, I’ve also been reflecting on the ups and downs of my first months in state office. There have been challenges. COVID-19 continued to alter the way we work. I was among a crop of freshmen lawmakers, and the pandemic curtailed our orientation. (Much of mine came by way […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
thelansingjournal.com

Giving thanks: From last Thanksgiving to this Thanksgiving

LANSING, Ill. (November 24, 2021) – In some ways it seems like a long time ago, but it was just last November that Managing Editor Josh Bootsma and I were working to pull together a December 2020 print edition that would record some of the local impacts of the pandemic year in our community. That issue would be the first after COVID’s impact on our advertisers forced us to pause printing for seven months.
LANSING, IL
thesungazette.com

Now Thank We All Our God

I’m thinking about the word “thanksgiving” today. I suspect many of you might be doing the same, in one way or another. Tomorrow, of course, is Thanksgiving Day, that annual holiday when we take time to remember God’s goodness and blessings to us. For some it may only be seen as a day to have time off from work or school, or to gather with friends and family, to eat a big meal of turkey with all the trimmings, and maybe even watch some football. Others may just be wanting to get rested-up for some serious Black Friday shopping. Thankfully, some of those “crazy” shopping behaviors have changed due to “Cyber Monday,” and spreading out Black “Friday” over several days. The danger is that we miss the importance of being thankful for God’s blessings. I’d like to highlight below two things from the word, “thanksgiving.”
EXETER, CA
Covington News

OUR VIEW: Let us be thankful and enjoy our many blessings

[Editor’s Note: This editorial originally appeared in The Covington News on Nov. 20, 2012.]. “For, after all, put it as we may to ourselves, we are all of us from birth to death guests at a table, which we did not spread. The sun, the earth, love, friends, our very breath are parts of the banquet... Shall we think of the day as a chance to come nearer to our host, and to find out something of him who has fed us so long?” — Rebecca Harding Davis.
COVINGTON, GA
Tifton Gazette

SEAGLE: Thanks giving, blessings and seasonal tips

“’Thank you’ is the best prayer that anyone could say. I say that one a lot. Thank you expresses extreme gratitude, humility, and understanding.” – Alice Walker. “Reflect upon your present blessings. Of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” – Charles Dickens.
RELIGION
Westerly Sun

At the Westerly Library: Giving thanks for our special community

Thanksgiving is fast approaching! In a matter of days, dining tables near and far will be groaning under the weight of platters of food as we kick off the holiday season with a traditional day of feasting, family and friends (and football). The last Thursday of November is a day most hold sacred — many consider it their favorite holiday — because it is a time to gather without the pressure of gift-giving. It is a time for exchanging smiles rather than presents, and for telling stories rather than tearing wrapping paper. In a culture obsessed with acquisition, Thanksgiving offers a welcome pause — a day devoted to recalling that which really sustains us and to which no one can attach a price tag.
WESTERLY, RI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Giving thanks for what we have

Thanksgiving is a particular time, like the bright and shining poetic moments of Camelot, to express gratitude for our own particular circumstances. It has been my custom for several years now to share with you my own personal litany of Thanksgiving. Looking over these pieces for the last decade reveals just how strikingly repetitive they have been and Lord, what a blessing that is! My life has not changed in any great dramatic fashion over the past decade; much for which I expressed gratitude then I remain thankful for today.
FESTIVAL
Delaware County Daily Times

Commentary: Giving thanks that we can beat COVID

My family used to take a long-weekend trip with another family every March. During our March 2020 trip, on our last day, we heard that schools would be closing for two weeks. A hard look at the tea leaves suggested that it would probably be longer. Knowing that we were facing an uncertain stretch where our children would not be seeing each other in school or at sports, and our casual get-togethers and carpooling and catch-up times in the driveway were going to be halted, we made a spur of the moment decision to take the long way home, stretching out the remaining hours before returning home to a quarantine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
williamsonherald.com

Thanksgiving dinner gives thanks to veterans

The COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and other issues have wreaked havoc on many local budgets this year, making it difficult for those who were already living paycheck-to-paycheck. Over the past five years, members of the Williamson County Republican Career Women have raised funds to purchase Thanksgiving food boxes for local veterans...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Tribune-Review

Editorial: And for this, we give thanks

Despite what the Norman Rockwell images have taught us, the fourth Thursday in November is not about perfectly roasted turkeys and gathering around a perfectly set table laid out with white linens and pristine porcelain. It is not about football. Not about Christmas music. Not about dog shows or parades...
FESTIVAL
Sentinel & Enterprise

Giving thanks to our region’s giving spirit

It seems the Christmas holiday season further encroaches on the celebration of Thanksgiving with each succeeding year. Combined with supply-chain bottlenecks that threaten to keep the inventory of brick-and-mortar and online stores scarce — creating an even heightened gift-buying frenzy — that day dedicated to family, friends, football and turkey feels even more marginalized.
FITCHBURG, MA
Clinton Herald

Today, we are thankful for those who give

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, we often are asked what we are thankful for. It’s an easy answer for us: We are thankful for the many heroes in our community who donate to help others, with no expectation of payback. We are wrapping up our 13th Great food Drive –...
CLINTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy