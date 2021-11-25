Thailand in tight race with Vietnam to be 2021's second-largest global rice exporter

December 5 marks a special day for people in Thailand and Thais around the world when they celebrate the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, as well as Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day. The reason is evident. Throughout His late Majesty’s 70-year reign, Thailand underwent formidable transformation from an ‘underdeveloped country’ into an upper middle-income country. His late Majesty’s love and tireless devotion to the people, reaching out to and empowering the poorer and most vulnerable in remote areas was recognized by the United Nations with the first Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award, and internationally upheld as the Development King. In fact, as a tribute to His late Majesty’s lifelong work on sustainable soil management, December 5 has also been designated as the ‘World Soil Day’ to raise global awareness on the importance of healthy soil, a matter so vital to climate change mitigation and sustainable food security.

