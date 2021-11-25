ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thailand in tight race with Vietnam to be 2021's second-largest global rice exporter

By Peter Storey
spglobal.com
 7 days ago

Exports boosted by return of West African, Iranian, Iraqi, Chinese demand. Thailand's monthly rice exports grew for a fifth consecutive month in October, putting the country within striking distance of reclaiming its title as the world's second largest rice exporter in 2021. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber...

www.spglobal.com

Related
spglobal.com

India's Oct 1-Nov 30 sugar output rises 9.8% on year: ISMA

India's sugar output rose 9.8% year on year to 4.72 million mt until Nov. 30 since the start of the current crushing season from Oct. 1, compared with 4.3 million mt in the same period of 2020-21, the latest updates from the Indian Sugar Mills Association showed Dec. 2. Not...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

Brazil's November soybean exports soar amid strong demand from China

US Gulf port capacity limitation supporting Brazilian exports. Brazil has exported 83.4 mil mt between Jan-Nov, up 1% on year. Brazilian soybean exports in November almost doubled on the year amid strong demand from China, according to the country's foreign trade department, or Secex. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts,...
AGRICULTURE
spglobal.com

Qatar, Oman to reduce 2022 LNG deliveries to Bangladesh

Qatargas and Oman Trading International, the two contracted long-term LNG suppliers to Bangladesh, will reduce LNG deliveries to the South Asian country in 2022 to the minimum contractual level under existing term agreements, according to a senior official at state-run Petrobangla official. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Japan suspends new reservations on all incoming flights

Japan continued its aggressive stance against a new coronavirus variant on Wednesday, asking international airlines to stop taking new reservations for all flights arriving in the country until the end of December in a further tightening of already strict border controls.The transportation ministry said the request is an emergency precaution amid growing worry over the spread of the new omicron variant. The move by the world’s third largest economy, coupled with its recent return to a ban on foreign visitors, is among the most stringent anywhere, and more in line with cloistered neighbor China than with some other democracies...
ECONOMY
etftrends.com

Investing in China’s Second-Largest Stock and the EV Evolution

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. (CATL) experienced a rise in stocks last Monday that saw it bypass a state-owned Chinese bank and close as the second-biggest onshore-listed company in Mainland China, reports Bloomberg. CATL specializes in making lithium-ion batteries that are used by major electric vehicle manufacturers, including Tesla, BMW, Daimler,...
STOCKS
Washingtonian.com

Thailand’s National Day is Happening December 5

December 5 marks a special day for people in Thailand and Thais around the world when they celebrate the Birthday Anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, as well as Thailand’s National Day and Father’s Day. The reason is evident. Throughout His late Majesty’s 70-year reign, Thailand underwent formidable transformation from an ‘underdeveloped country’ into an upper middle-income country. His late Majesty’s love and tireless devotion to the people, reaching out to and empowering the poorer and most vulnerable in remote areas was recognized by the United Nations with the first Human Development Lifetime Achievement Award, and internationally upheld as the Development King. In fact, as a tribute to His late Majesty’s lifelong work on sustainable soil management, December 5 has also been designated as the ‘World Soil Day’ to raise global awareness on the importance of healthy soil, a matter so vital to climate change mitigation and sustainable food security.
ASIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

World's second-largest population starts to shrink

India's total fertility rate has dropped below the replacement level for the first time, according to data released by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS). The rate has fallen to two in the latest survey, below the level at which a generation is producing enough children to replace itself. Given...
HEALTH
zycrypto.com

Singapore’s Second-Largest Bank Plans Foray Into Crypto

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation (OCBC Bank) could soon make an entry into the cryptocurrency industry according to a recent revelation by its CEO Helen Wong. Speaking on Friday in an exclusive interview with Bloomberg, Wong disclosed that the Bank was closely studying cryptocurrencies. She noted that although they were not in a hurry to accommodate digital assets, it was a new area that could no longer be ignored.
WORLD
spglobal.com

REFINERY NEWS ROUNDUP: Plants in China raise runs

The average utilization rate at China's four state-owned refiners rebounded by two percentage points to 82.6% in November, from a five-month low of 80.6% in October, while independent refiners also raised run rates with refining margins remaining good. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

China’s ‘Predatory Practices’ Harm US Textile Makers, NCTO Says

Kim Glas detailed ways to strengthen onshoring and nearshoring of supply chains and offered ways to address China’s illegal trade practices. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefastmode.com

Thailand's DTAC and True to Merge

C.P. Group and Telenor Group on Monday announced that they have agreed to explore the creation of a new telecom-tech company comprising of True and dtac. The new company will be a merger of equals, and bring the best of the two local companies, with the support of its key sponsoring shareholders. The new company will be a leading telecommunications service provider with capabilities to accelerate Thailand’s progressive digital technology agenda in terms of network performance, innovation, investment strength and employer brand.
BUSINESS

