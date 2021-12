The soaring success of the new imports of Chinese electric cars in Israel foretells considerable damage to the country’s tax collections. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline in Israel is NIS 26.48 ($8.55), out of which a whopping 62% – NIS 16.32 ($5.27) are added taxes. But so far, Israel does not tax electricity – which is a big problem for the government (not the consumer), considering that in 2019, state income from taxes on gasoline reached NIS 19 billion ($6.14 billion).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO