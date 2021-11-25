Pakistan fails to take action against 26/11 masterminds
Islamabad, Pakistan November 25 (ANI): Key plotters of the 26/11 have once again escaped arrest upon the advice of ISI officers. According to International Forum for Rights and Security, the raids pinned seven LeT operatives, among them, Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi, whose links to the 26/11 attacks are proved....
Islamabad [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): The future of Pakistan seems to be uncertain as during the three years of Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) rule, Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to deliver on the promises, said an editorial in Pak vernacular media. The editorial called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan "Pakistan's...
Rome [Italy], November 27 (ANI): The members of the European Parliament and experts have demanded justice for victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and asked the international community to act against Pakistan for backing terrorism. They were speaking in a webinar organised by the Embassy of India, Rome in...
New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India reiterated its call for Pakistan to expedite the trial in the terror case and bring perpetrators of the heinous attacks to justice. Speaking at the weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Pakistan has offered to host a summit of foreign ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) next month to address the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said. The United Nations has repeatedly warned that Afghanistan is on the brink of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and Qureshi said the OIC "must step in to help our Afghan brethren".
A man who was stranded in Afghanistan with his wife and children after the British military failed to evacuate them has launched a legal challenge against the government.The man, a joint British-Afghan citizen, received an email from the Foreign Office on 23 August telling him to travel with his family to an evacuation centre where he would be “put on the next available flight”.They followed the instructions and queued outside the Baron Hotel every day, but were not evacuated, and fled after a deadly bombing struck a nearby entrance to Kabul Airport.Legal documents seen by The Independent say the family...
Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 3 (ANI): The famous "Peda bhog" offered at Tripura Sundari temple, popularly known as Matabari in Udaipur, can now be accessed by devotees across the globe. With the advent of technology and the internet to bridge the gap between devotees and the holy land of Tripura...
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s finance ministry is set to take punitive action against the banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group over a lack of compliance with the country’s foreign exchange law, the Nikkei business daily reported late on Wednesday. During the incident that took place on Sept. 30, Japan’s third-largest...
Kathmandu [Nepal], December 2 (ANI): On the recommendation of the council of ministers, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Thursday summoned the next session of both houses starting from December 14. "The Federal Parliament session has been called on December 14 at the recommendation of the government as per Article 93...
New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and DoNER, G Kishan Reddy on Thursday handed over cheques, sanction letters to the first lot of stakeholders who have been granted the loan/ in-principle approval under the Loan Guarantee Scheme for COVID Affected Tourism Sector Services (LGSCATSS) at an event in Delhi, the Ministry of Tourism informed.
Some 2,200 years ago, Antiochus IV set up an idol in the Jewish Temple in Jerusalem and had pigs sacrificed on the altar. Joseph Biden II has his own plans for a pig and an altar in Jerusalem. Bidentiochus’ Chanukah gift to the Jews is an Islamic terrorist consulate in...
Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
Biden winced when he learned that an ISIS-K suicide bombing had killed US troops in Kabul in late August, per the NYT. "The worst that can happen has happened," Biden said during a White House meeting, the Times reported. Days later, Biden would say that the Afghanistan withdrawal was an...
Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II before Russia beats them to recover and gain critical technological know-how into the sophisticated fifth-generation fighter aircraft. Western allies have expressed confidence to recover the wreckage of the British F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet...
After spending $83 billion training up and arming Afghan troops to face the Taliban, U.S. military leaders seemed as surprised as anyone at the ease with which the Islamist militant group swept back into power this summer. Now, a former finance minister has explained the dizzying collapse of the Afghan National Army: Most of its 200,000 soldiers only existed on paper. The idea that Afghan troop numbers were unreliable is not a new one. But Khalid Payenda, who resigned as finance minister as the Taliban advanced, said as many as five in six soldiers were “ghosts.” He told the BBC: “The way the accountability was done, you would ask the chief in that province how many people you have and based on that you could calculate salaries and ration expenses and they would always be inflated.” Payenda said soldiers who were killed or deserted were also routinely kept on the books, with their commanders using their bank cards to take their salaries. And he said many generals were “double-dipping,” accepting money from the Taliban on top of their government salaries to give up without a fight.
In the last week, talk of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron has been getting louder and louder, since it was first reported to the World Health Organisation (WHO) by scientists in South Africa on 24 November. Since then, cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the UK, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, Germany, Israel and more, leading to WHO listing it as a 'variant of concern'.
Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
Last week, a 10-year-old Afghan girl experienced the end of her childhood. Fatima, whose name has been changed to protect her identity, was not wearing a head covering when she left her home to purchase bread for her family, according to an associate of the U.S. nonprofit organization Flanders Fields, which is providing for Afghan allies abandoned by the State Department. For her immodesty, local Taliban beat Fatima so severely that she lost control of her bladder.
